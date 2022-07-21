7 Best Exercises to Get a Toned Body Like Jennifer Lopez

If you want to look like Jennifer Lopez, you're probably not alone in wondering how she gets such a toned and fit body.

The "Limitless" singer and actress, 51, is a triple threat who can sing well, dance with the best of them, and has had an acting career that has spanned more than three decades.

No matter what type of workout routine you’re following — be it a dance routine, circuit training or walking around your neighborhood — there are a few moves that can help you achieve the body J.Lo has been rocking for years.

How to Get a Toned Body Like Jennifer Lopez?

Here's a look at seven exercises to help you get a toned body like Jennifer Lopez's:

1) Sumo Squat with Medicine Ball

Jennifer Lopez's toned body is an excellent example to aim for with these Medicine Ball Sumo Squats. This is a total body exercise that primarily targets your core, builds muscle in the legs and help you lose weight.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart, toes pointing out at a 45-degree angle.

Hold a medicine ball in front of you, with arms extended to the floor.

Bend your knees into a half squat, and press through your feet to stand back up.

Thrust your hips forward, twisting side-to-side with the medicine ball at shoulder level.

Complete another squat while moving the medicine ball back in front of you, and complete another twist on the other side.

2) Reverse Lunge

The Reverse Lunge is a variation of the Lunge that better mimics the movements of running, which can give you a leaner, more toned body like Jennifer Lopez's.

To perform a reverse lunge:

There are many variations of the lunge, but most of them are done by stepping forward or backward.

To do a reverse lunge, stand up straight, and tighten your core muscles.

Take a step back with your left foot.

Bend your right knee till it's at a right angle, and lower your left knee to the same position.

Push back up, and return to the starting position.

3) Planks on Stability Ball

Adding a stability ball to your regular plank workout can tone your muscles and body, just like Jennifer Lopez's. Stability ball planks make simple planks much more challenging, especially if you add a ball. Your body will require muscle engagement to stabilise on the ball.

To do this exercie:

Start by kneeling on the floor, with your hands cupped around a stability ball.

Tighten your abs and glutes, and stretch out your legs behind you into a straight line.

Straighten your arms, but keep your shoulders down and away from your ears.

Hold this position while breathing normally.

Make sure not to sag through your low back while holding this posture.

4) Shoulder Taps

Instead of a traditional plank, which is an isometric exercise, shoulder taps are an active move that can tone your arms and give you a toned body like Jennifer Lopez's.

To do a shoulder tap correctly, you must engage several muscles at the same time—the abs, back, chest and arms.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Kneel on the floor, with your legs hip-width apart and your ankles crossed, so that your body is in one straight line from the crown of your head to the floor.

Keeping your hips and shoulders level and squared in front of you, lift one palm to the top of your opposite arm. Hold this position for a moment before returning to the starting position.

5) Side Planks

The side plank works your obliques and gives you a toned body like Jennifer Lopez's.

To do side planks:

Lie on your right side, stacking your legs and straightening your arms.

Position your elbow under your shoulder so that it points away from you and turn your hand into a fist.

Keep your neck neutral, breathe out, and brace your core to lift your hips off the floor while keeping everything else in line.

Hold this position for 15 to 60 seconds, depending on how fit you are.

6) Torso Rotation with Band

To get a toned body like Jennifer Lopez's, you should do torso rotation every alternate day. You can do this exercise in a variety of ways, allowing you to progress or challenge yourself in a way that works best for you.

To do this move:

Stand with your back to the anchor.

Grab the band in both hands, and step away from the anchor.

Extend your arms straight out in front of you, and rotate your torso to one side till your arms are parallel to the floor.

Reverse the motion, and repeat on both sides.

7) Lateral Lunge

The lateral lunge is a great pre-run mobilisation exercise that can give you toned, lean legs and a butt like Jennifer Lopez's.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet slightly apart; step to the side with your left foot, and lower your body until your left knee is bent 90 degrees.

Repeat this step for 10-12 repetitions before alternating sides.

Takeaway

If you're looking to really tone your whole body, the aforementioned routine from J-Lo is a great way to do it. It will take endurance, focus and discipline, but the results will be worth it.

Consider incorporating the said workout into your routine at least twice a week, and celebrate your new level of fitness with a tasty muffin or slice of cheesecake.

