7 Best Exercises to Lost Arm Fat in Women

Every person is unique, but certain problems are widespread and affect a lot of individuals. One of them is arm fat. Many people only have one area of fat accumulation.

Nearly 25,000 women in the US had upper arm lifts in 2016 to tighten the underlying tissue, decrease drooping skin and give their arms more definition.

Because women typically burn fewer calories than males daily, they may be more likely to store arm fat. Additionally, female hormones tend to place more fat on places like the arms and legs and less on visceral locations like those around organs.

While that may sound unpleasant, essential fat, which is present in your heart, lungs, liver, muscles and tissues, is necessary for women to be healthy. In fact, at least 12 percent of a woman's overall weight should come from essential fat.

Exercises to Lose Arm Fat

Losing arm fat is possible with arm exercises. The arms also get strengthened and toned.

Thankfully, you can perform arm exercises and reap their advantages. Use the following seven arm workouts to quickly reduce arm fat.

1) Wall Push-ups

This a fabulous way to lose arm fat and ease back into push-ups if you don't do them regularly.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your hands wider than shoulder width apart on the wall at around breast height.

You should be standing with your feet a little behind your shoulders and your arms straight out.

As your face and chest inch closer to the wall, bend your elbow, and return to your original position.

Make 10-12 repetitions.

2) Triceps Kickback

Without hurting the wrists or shoulders, this exercise is great for reducing arm fat and wiggle-jiggle in the back of the arms.

Here’s how to do it:

Grab two dumbbells.

Step forward with your feet together; bend your knees just a little bit, and keep your back straight by contracting your abs.

With your elbows just above your torso, hold your arms in at a 90-degree angle.

Pull the weight back to its starting position while slowly extending your arms straight back.

Make 12-15 repetitions.

3) Front Shoulder Raise

Compared to an overhead press, this movement is significantly gentler on the neck and upper traps and poses less of a danger for shoulder impingement. That helps in losing arm fat in women.

Here’s how to do it:

Grab two dumbbells.

With your arms at your sides, maintain a straight posture.

Lift the weights till they're shoulder height and straight out in front of you (no higher).

Keep your back straight as you raise the weight.

Return the dumbbells to the starting position gradually. Make 12 repetitions.

4) Chair Dips

This is a good exercise for losing arm fat, as it tones the back muscles in addition to the arms. You must select a bed or chair that's slightly higher off the ground for this exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Take about three steps away from the furniture while maintaining a straight upper body.

Kneel down to the same level as the furniture.

The goal is to make contact with the ground by bending your elbows and moving your entire body to the ground.

Put yourself back in your usual position.

Perform three sets of 20 repetitions.

5) Scissors Exercise

You can have a lot of fun doing this exercise, which can also quickly reduce arm fat. As implied in the exercise's name, it resembles the opening and closing of a pair of scissors.

Here’s how to do it:

To start, you must stand upright with your arms raised in front of you at shoulder height.

The right hand should cross to the left as you extend. Retract your arms to your sides. It should look like a pair of open scissors.

Re-extend them to the side, and bring back to the front. Your left arm should now be positioned above your right.

This is a full rep, and you should perform three sets of ten reps.

6) Arm Circles

This is another traditional arm exercise that's used in most fitness routines to tone and sculpt flabby arms. This exercise can be performed with or without weight. While performing arm circles, you can hold dumbbells or 600 ml water bottles in both hands.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart and arms outstretched at shoulder height, straight out to your sides.

Rotate your hands 50 times in forward motion.

Begin making 50 tiny backward circles.

The backward and forward arm action tones the triceps, biceps, shoulders and back muscles in addition to the muscles of the arms.

7) Half-moon Rotation

Exercises don't necessarily have to be intense and time-consuming to reduce arm fat and strengthen the arm muscles. Arm muscles can be efficiently toned with even moderate intensity exercises that require slow, controlled movements.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip width apart, with arms lifted at shoulder height, straight to your sides, and your fingers positioned together.

Starting with your palms facing the floor, slowly rotate them till they're facing the ceiling by moving your thumbs in that direction.

Rotate the thumb slowly downward and forward.

