7 Best Exercises to Prepare Your Body for a Marathon

Marathon training involves extensive planning, devotion, and skill. For a runner, it can bring both mental and physical obstacles.

However, planning ahead of time can help you overcome difficulties before they become problems. This will allow you to cross the finish line safely and proudly on marathon day.

The marathon's appeal to both novice and expert runners stems from the fact that it is a true test of physical and mental endurance.

Finishing a marathon requires training and dedication to a sensible training plan because it is not a simple accomplishment.

Get your body ready for a marathon run

A marathon training plan will not only get you to the finish line, but it will also help you reach your other goals, whether it's setting a personal best or qualifying for another race.

Check out these seven exercises that will help you prepare for a marathon:

1) Triceps dips

This exercise strengthens the arms and shoulders, allowing you to run a marathon with a more upright stance.

Here are the proper steps to do triceps dips:

Sit with your heels on the edge of the bench and your fingertips dangling over the edge.

With your arms, take the weight off your body and lower yourself down by bending at the elbows. Rep with your arms (do not use your legs to elevate yourself) and your legs.

2) Step-ups

Doing step-ups improves running power by working the main muscular groups in the legs.

Here are the proper steps to do the step-ups:

Place yourself in front of a bench or box that can support your weight.

Place one foot on the bench and push up with your back leg, keeping your body tall and your supporting leg's knee over your ankle. Instead of pulling forward with your knees, consider raising your hips forward and up.

Raise your trail leg to a high knee posture without allowing it to touch the bench. Then lower it to the ground again.

Hold dumbbells in each hand to make it more challenging.

3) Walking lunges

Walking lunges improve single-leg balance for better running stability and coordination. It also helps you run faster by lengthening your stride.

Here are the proper steps to do walking lunges:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Take a big step forward with one leg and lower your body and back knee to the floor, ensuring they don't touch.

Maintain an upright posture by crossing your front knee over your ankle.

Push off with your back leg and step backward with your front leg to meet your back leg.

Alternate your lead leg each time.

4) Glute bridge

Glute bridges will assist you in keeping your legs, pelvis, and torso aligned, increasing your stability and hence your running efficiency.

Here are the proper steps to do the glute bridge:

Lay down on your back, arms by your sides, and feet flat on the floor.

To form a straight line between your knees, hips, and shoulders, raise your hips towards the sky.

To protect your neck, keep your shoulders on the floor.

Hold the position for two seconds before slowly lowering and repeating the exercise.

5) Leg raises

Your hip flexors, which are responsible for knee lifting while you run, will be strengthened with leg raises. The lower abdominals are also worked for a more stable torso.

Here’s how to properly do leg raises:

Lie down on your back, arms by your sides.

Bring your feet together and lift them as close to vertical as you'd like.

Return them an inch above the floor and repeat the process.

Perform the exercise with one leg at a time to make it simpler.

6) Press-ups

Press-ups improve posture and arm drive while running, strengthening the chest, shoulders, and arms.

Here are the proper steps to do press-ups:

Lay face down on the floor with your hands on either side of your chest. Your toes should be tucked beneath your feet.

Raise your body off the floor by pressing it down into your hands. Maintain a straight body and avoid stretching your neck.

Lower your body back down, almost to the floor, and repeat when your arms are almost completely extended (don't lock your elbows).

7) Pistol squats

Pistol squats help you build stronger, more flexible ankle joints. They also help you maintain your balance and equilibrium while running.

Here are the proper steps to do pistol squats:

Raise your arms till they are shoulder height out in front of you, then bring your shoulders back and engage your core.

Raise one leg in front of you and keep it in an elevated position.

Bend your supporting knee, allowing yourself to give a little at the hips. Lower yourself into a squat. Maintain as much straightness in your back and torso as possible.

When your butt is as close to your support heel as possible, tension your glutes and raise yourself back up with that supporting heel.

Get back to where you started.

Switch legs or repeat on the same leg.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you willing to try these exercises before marathon? Yes, I will No. But, I will start 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh