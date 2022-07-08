7 Best Exercises To Work Your Lower Pecs

To achieve a defined set of lower pecs, you need to work your chest muscles. While there are many ways to target your chest, the best exercises are ones that engage your lower pectorals, or 'lower pecs'.

The key here is to focus on the lower portion of your chest and not just the upper area near your collarbone. That's why this list includes both compound and isolation moves for targeting this region.

Best Exercises For Lower Pecs

Here's a look at seven best exercises to work your lower pecs:

1) Decline Dumbbell Flyes

Perform this exercise lying on a decline bench. Set 1: 3 sets of 10 repetitions with 50-60% of your 1RM (one rep max).

Equipment: Dumbbells and a decline bench.

Muscles worked: Pectoralis major and anterior deltoid, triceps brachii, serratus anterior, and subscapularis.

The risk of injury is increased if you use excess weight or throw in too many reps at an inappropriate speed or form. When using dumbbells, make sure they are heavy enough that you can complete the required number of repetitions without compromising form but light enough not to cause injury through overuse or fatigue during the set.

Sit on a bench that is at least ten degrees lower than horizontal, holding dumbbells with arms extended straight out to your sides.

Keeping your back arched and abs tight, raise both weights simultaneously till they're about an arm's length from you. Bend your elbows slightly, and extend your arms out wide.

Pause for a second before bringing them back up to their starting position, which will be directly above your chest, and repeat for the desired number of reps (usually 8-10).

2) Incline Crunches

Incline crunches are a great way to work your lower pecs. To perform them, you'll need an exercise bench and some dumbbells.

Lie on the floor or on an incline bench with your feet flat on the floor and your back flat against the bench.

Keep your hands behind your head, and lift up one shoulder blade at a time till both are off the bench.

Lower back down slowly through control till both shoulder blades touch again (like a crunch).

Make sure not to shrug or raise shoulders when lifting up; keep them level with each other throughout this movement!

Repeat this exercise 10-12 times per set, and increase weight if needed to get stronger.

3) Dips

Chest dips are a great way to work your lower pectoral muscles. If you're new to doing them, it's important to start with a dip bar, and perform the exercise slowly and carefully till you get used to it. Once you're comfortable with performing chest dips, try using a chair or bench if there aren't any dip bars available.

Here's how to do them:

Adjust yourself so that your hands are gripping the dip bar with an overhand grip (palms facing away from each other).

Keep your feet flat on the floor (or use a box if needed).

Bend at the elbows till they're at 90 degrees while keeping your back straight throughout the movement. Don’t let it arch or slump forward.

Push up as hard as possible without locking out your arms during this motion.

Lower yourself down again under control, keeping good form throughout every repetition.

4) High-To-Low Cable Crossovers

Place the pulleys of a cable crossover machine at hip level, and select a weight that is comfortable for you. Grab each handle with an overhand grip, hands about 12 inches apart, and stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Raise both arms out to the sides till they reach shoulder height

Lower them to your sides as you inhale.

Repeat for a few reps per set, resting 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

5) Push-Ups

Push-ups are a great exercise for upper body strength. They can be done with feet on the floor or elevated on a bench, depending on your fitness level and comfort.

For beginners, it’s best to start with push-ups against the floor till you gain strength and endurance in your arms, shoulders and back before attempting them off of a bench.

If you have access to dumbbells or resistance bands, try adding some extra weight to your push-ups as well.

6) Decline Bench Press

The decline bench press is the best exercise to work your lower pecs. The decline bench press can be performed using dumbbells, barbell or a Smith machine.

To perform this exercise, lie back on a decline bench. with your feet firmly planted on the ground. Grasp the barbell with an overhand grip, and raise it above your chest. Keeping your elbows tucked in close to your body, and lower the weight till it touches your chest. Push it back up till you're fully extended again.

Beginners should use lighter weights than advanced lifters, as that will help build strength for future workouts and avoid injury when performing heavy lifts later on.

7) Incline Push-ups

Incline push-ups are a great exercise for targeting your lower pecs. They allow you to have a deep range of motion and are beginner-friendly as well. They may seem a little advanced compared to basic push-ups, but do not worry.

A little practice goes a long way. Once you've been working out for a while, exercises like incline push-ups should be a breeze. Keep your form strict, and focus on isolating your lower pectorals. Massive gains will follow suit.

Takeaway

In conclusion, the aforementioned seven exercises to work your lower pecs can be incorporated into your routine.

The results can be seen within weeks.

