7 Best Exercises for Vestibular Imbalance

If you suffer a hearing loss, it might affect your ability to maintain balance and move around. With the vestibular system in your ear damaged, you may experience vertigo or dizziness.

Our vestibular system is connected to every part of the body. Finding ways to work out is one way to regain balance. Some of the best exercises for vestibular imbalance are found in yoga, Tai Chi and the Alexander Technique.

Anyone who has experienced vestibular imbalance knows how frightening and debilitating it can be. Fortunately, vestibular problems are often fixable.

What Is Vestibular Imabalance?

Vestibular imbalance is a disorder that affects the nerve of the inner ear called the vestibulocochlear nerve, which sends balance and head position information from the inner ear to the brain. When this nerve becomes swollen (inflamed), it disrupts the way information is usually interpreted by the brain.

Symptoms include:

Sudden, acute dizziness (a feeling of spinning or swaying)

Challenges with balance

Nauseousness and vomitting

Having trouble focusing

Effective Workout for Vestibular Imbalance

Here are seven best exercises to help with balance issues:

1) Habituation Exercise

Your doctor may prescribe habituation exercises if you experience dizziness from self-motion and/or visually stimulating environments.

If you have dizziness when you move around, especially when you make quick head movements or change positions, like bending over or reaching above your head, habituation may be a good option.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on your bed or couch.

Rotate your head to the right (45 degrees) about halfway.

Immediately lie on your left side. Stay on the left side for the duration of your dizziness and for 30 more seconds.

Try lying on your side for 30 seconds if you're not feeling lightheaded.

Quickly stand up, and pause for 30 seconds.

Tilt your head to the left by roughly 45 degrees.

Immediately fall to your right side. Keep to your right side for an additional 30 seconds after your dizziness has subsided. Try lying on your side for 30 seconds if you're not feeling lightheaded.

Quickly stand up, and pause for 30 seconds.

2) Gaze Stabilisation

Gaze stabilisation exercises are used to improve your ability to control your eyes during head movement.

You’ll want to complete these exercises if you have trouble seeing clearly when you move around. Gaze stability can be improved by doing two types of exercises: eye and head movements, or eye and head pauses.

The type of exercise you choose will depend on what type of vestibular disorder you have and its severity.

To do this exercise:

Keep your eyes on a single stationary object for 30 seconds.

Move your head from side to side. Do that three times. Move your head up and down. Do that three times as well. Repeat this workout thrice a day.

To make it more difficult, try focusing on an object against a busy wallpaper or chequered patterned background.

3) Meditation

Meditation can calm your mind and reduce anxiety. Stress is a trigger for many vestibular patients, so reducing stress can also help minimise symptoms like dizziness and vertigo.

Pranayama is a tool that can help you control energy level, reduce stress, increase endurance and reduce anxiety.

4) Paschimottanasana

A seated forward bend is a wonderful pose for calming the mind and relieving stress and mild depression.

It's also good for the nervous system and improves memory. This asana significantly reduces negative emotions, like anger and irritability, while energising the entire body.

It cures headaches, vertigo and stomach pain, making it particularly useful for vestibular imbalance disorder.

5) Straight-line Walking

Walking in a heel-to-toe or straight line with one foot in front of the other is an easy way to become more aware of how you move and improve your posture.

If you find that difficult at first, try practicing 'nearly heel to toe' walking before attempting thr 'heel to toe' touch.

6) Head and Eye Opposite Direction

For 30 seconds, hold your target with your eyes fixed on it; start to move your eyes slowly in all directions (up, down, side to side), and turn your head in the opposite direction three times during a session.

You can move from a sitting to a standing position too. Do this exercise three sessions a day.

7) Tai Chi

Tai Chi can improve your ability to do daily tasks, such as dressing and bathing. It can also help you deal with symptoms, such as dizziness, vertigo, fear of falling and stress.

Takeaway

With proper attention, vestibular rehabilitation can restore your balance, even if you're suffering from longstanding symptoms of vertigo.

Give the aforementioned exercises a try, and you'll see for yourself how quickly your symptoms can improve. After all, the sooner your symptoms abate, the sooner you can get back to doing the things you love to do.

