7 Best Exercises for Weight Loss at Home for Men

Weight loss is a concern for many people. There are many tips on the most effective ways to lose weight on the internet. To lose weight, all that's required is a calorie-deficit diet, a good workout regimen and last but not least - discipline.

You can easily lose weight at home by following the steps mentioned above diligently. Following an exercise routine that works out your entire body along with a calorie-deficit diet is a sustainable and practical way to lose weight. Read on to learn how.

Best Exercises for Weight Loss at Home for Men

Check out these seven best exercises for weight loss at home.

1) Burpees

Burpees are one of the best fat-burning exercises you can do for weight loss. They work out most of the important muscles in the body and boost your cardio fitness as well as stamine.

Here’s how you can do this exercise for weight loss:

Beginning with your feet shoulder-width apart, squat till your thighs are parallel to the ground.

From the bottom of a squat, place your hands on the ground, and extend your legs behind you to assume a press-up position.

At the bottom of the squat, push up till your arms are fully extended, and tuck your legs in.

Drive your heels upward till your heels are six inches off the floor, and repeat.

2) Squats

Squat is one of the best exercises you can do to lose weight at home. Not only does it target all the major muscles in your lower body, but it also strengthens your core and abdominal muscles.

Here's how you can do this exercise for weight loss:

Start with your feet hip-distance apart, toes slightly pointing out and arms at your sides.

Maintain an erect torso; engage the core and glutes; move the hips back and down, and bend at the knees to lower the seat till the thighs are at least parallel to the floor.

Drive down through the heels to regain your standing position.

3) Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers help build cardio endurance, core strength and agility. The exercise works out your entire body, and is a great calorie-burner move.

Here's how you can do this exercise for weight loss:

Assume the plank posture, ensuring that your weight is distributed equally between your hands and toes.

Check your form; your hands should be around shoulder-width apart, back should be flat, abs should be engaged, and head should be in alignment.

Pull your right knee to your chest.

Alternate legs by bringing one knee out and the other knee in.

Keep your hips down, and move your knees as far and as quickly as possible. Inhale, and exhale alternately with each leg change.

4) Vertical Leg Crunches

Vertical leg crunches blast your core or rectus abdominis muscle while recruiting the lower back extensors, the transverse abdominals, and even external and internal obliques.

This exercise also uses muscles along your entire spine. Working out your core will increase your metabolism and help you burn fat throughout the day.

Here's how you can do this exercise for weight loss:

Fold your hands, and place them behind your neck, a little to the below.

Raise your legs so that they are perpendicular to the floor and slightly bent at the knees. Maintain a flat lower back on the floor.

Contract your abdominals before lifting.

Start by curling your upper body slowly, elevating your shoulder blades off the ground. Exhale during the ascent. Don't allow your legs to waver or lean to one side; keep them erect and pointed upward.

When your shoulder blades are off the ground, pause, and hold the position for a couple of seconds.

Start lowering the upper body by softly uncurling. Inhale during the descent. This descent should be slow and controlled.

Maintain your legs in the starting posture.

Perform three sets of 12-16 reps.

5) Lunges

Lunges work out all your important lower body muscles along with the hard-to-reach muscles of the inner thighs. They help build endurance and also develop balance and stability apart from being an excellent calorie-burner.

Here's how you can do lunges for weight loss:

Maintain a tall, hip-width stance. Activate your core.

Take a large step forward with your right foot. Start by shifting your weight forward till your heel strikes the ground first.

Reduce your body till your right thigh is perpendicular to the floor and your right shin is vertical. It is acceptable for the knee to slip forward slightly so long as it does not pass the right toe.

If your mobility permits, tap the left knee lightly to the floor while retaining the weight on the right heel.

Press into the right heel to return to the beginning position.

Repeat on the opposite side.

6) Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches are an excellent exercise for weight loss, as they target your core muscles while taking the strain off your neck. Working out your core helps you burn more calories and achieve your weight goals quicker.

Here's how you can do reverse crunches:

Lie down face-up on a mat or other soft surface with bent knees and flat feet. Keep your hands facing down and your arms close to your sides.

Exhale, and brace the midsection. Raise your feet off the ground and your thighs to a vertical position. Maintain a 90-degree knee bend throughout the movement.

You should tuck your knees as close to your face as possible without lifting your mid-back off the mat. Your lower back and hips should be lifted off the ground.

Hold for a moment, and slowly lower your feet to the ground.

Repeat for a minimum of 10 to 12 repetitions. Increase the amount of repetitions and sets as your strength increases.

7) Push-Ups

Push-ups are probably one of the best exercises you can do in your weight loss journey.

Here's how you can do push-ups:

Assume a stance on all fours with your hands slightly wider than your shoulders.

Do not lock the elbows; maintain a small bend.

Extend your legs so that you are balanced on your hands and toes, with your feet separated by hip-width.

Pulling your belly button nearer your spine will contract your abs and tighten your core.

Breathe in as you bend your elbows to a 90-degree angle, and slowly drop yourself to the floor.

Return to the starting posture by exhaling while clenching the chest muscles and pushing up through the hands.

Perform the aforementioned seven exercises to lose weight at home.

