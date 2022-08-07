7 Best Exercises and Workouts For Women for a Great Beach Bod

Summer’s here, and we’re ready to hit the beach. Chances are, everyone you know has been hitting the gym consistently to get their bodies ready for the beach. Who doesn’t want to look good in a swimsuit?

This is also the time women are scouring the internet for the best workouts to get their beach body. While everyone has this conception that cardio is the answer to a beach bod, strength training is what gives your body shape and definition.

It’s important to combine strength training with dynamic motion, like HIIT exercises. Don’t forget: your diet and lifestyle also plays a big role in how your body is shaped.

Best Exercises for Beach Bod

Here are seven of the best exercises you can do to tone your body and get ready to hit the beach. These exercises work multiple muscles in your body to shape your muscles while burning large amounts of fat.

Let's get started:

#1 Jump Squat

Here's how it's done:

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

• Push your hips back, and drive your knees forward to get into a squat position.

• Explode into a jump while standing back up, launching yourself into the air.

• Land on your feet in a half squat position before squatting into the next rep.

• Perfom 12 to 15 reps.

#2 Side Lunge

Here's how it's done:

• Stand straight and open your feet wide, placing them flat, wider than shoulder-width apart. Point your toes forward.

• Drive your right knee out, and push your hips back, leaning to the right and bringing your thigh parallel to the floor. Ensure your left leg is out straight to the side, with both feet still flat on the floor.

• Push yourself back up, straightening your right leg completely.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

#3 Hip Thruster

Here's how it's done:

• Seat yourself in front of a bench or a box, and adjust your shoulder blades on its edge. Bring your legs closer to your hips, and place your feet hip-distance apart.

• Push your hips up toward the ceiling, and squeeze your glutes to keep them in line with your knees and shoulders.

• Bring your hips back down to the floor.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#4 Push Press

Here's how it's done:

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand. Load them up on your shoulders, and point your elbows forward.

• Dip at your hips and knees slightly. Push your hips forward while extending your knees and feet, and drive the dumbbells upward into the air, straightening your arms fully.

• Bring the dumbbells down to your shoulders before dipping for the next rep.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#5 Bicep Curl

Here's how it's done:

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand. Hold your arms straight below your shoulders.

• Curl the dumbbell up to your shoulders by bending your elbows.

• Bring the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps on each arm.

#6 Sit-up

Here's how it's done:

• Lay on the floor on your back. Bend your legs, and point your knees to the ceiling, with your feet together.

Place your hands behind your head, with elbows pointing outward.

• Crunch your abs, and bring your head and shoulders off the ground.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#7 Bicycle Crunch

Here's how it's done:

• Lay on the floor on your back. Place your hands behind your head with elbows pointing outwards.

• Drive your right knee up toward your chest. Simultaneously, twist your upper body to bring your left elbow to meet your right knee.

• Bring your limbs back to the starting position while repeating it on the alternate sides.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Your beach bod isn’t so far away, All it takes is dedication, discipline and consistency. Pay attention to what you eat and the amount of water going into your body. Don’t stop working for your goals.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you getting ready for summer? Absolutely. Not really. 0 votes so far