7 best eye drops for red eyes to treat redness and swelling

These best eye drops for red eyes will give you relief, as red eyes are very common and can be because of allergies to dust or smoke, because of fatigue, irritation caused by contact lenses, or many other reasons. Sometimes when we get conjunctivitis, our eyes look red too and we are asked to wear sunglasses till our eyes recover.

Red eyes happen because of allergic or bacterial reactions. It is when our eyeballs start to itch and we feel irritated. That is when these best eye drops for red eyes will come into play and help us to recover by reducing eye discomfort and redness.

If you are suffering from bloodshot eyes, it is always best to seek medical attention immediately as the blood vessels become swollen and diluted, which is not healthy and safe at all for your eyes.

7 best eye drops for red eyes

1. FluroSpec

Best eye drops for red eyes: Flurospec tops the chart (Image by Ion Fet/Unsplash)

The two main components used in this eye drop are tobramycin and flurometholone, which can treat the condition by reducing redness and itching. Once you apply this drop, the bacterial growth is stopped by tobramycin, and the presence of fluorometholone stops any further redness by signaling the brain.

This can be the perfect product to pick when you are suffering from bloodshot eyes as it will give you instant relief and results.

2. Cyclokap-S

Sleeping can help you to get rid of red eyes if they were caused by fatigue (Image by Mitchell Griest/Unsplash)

This eye drop contains cyclosporine, which can reduce inflammation and also keep the eyes moisturized at the same time. So if you are looking to get relief from redness, dryness, and irritation all at once, this is the one-stop solution to choose as it will not only remove particles that cause redness in the eye but also outside the eye and is proven very effective till date in patients.

3. Rohto DryAid Eye Drop

Best eye drops for red eyes: Rohto Dry Aid (Image by rohtodryaid_uk/Instagram)

This product can soothe your eyeballs and eyelids and can be reapplied as many times as you would like to. The active ingredients in it are povidone and propylene glycol, which can reduce dryness and swelling and help to get rid of bloodshot eyes too.

4. Visine Red Eye Comfort

Best eye drops for red eyes: Visine Red Eye Comfort (Image by thesimplebabyshop/Instagram)

No matter why you have bloodshot eyes, this drop can treat them and give you relief as the active ingredient in it is Tetrahydrozoline hydrochloride, which is a redness reliever. You can use this drop four times a day without any kind of hesitation.

5. Lumify

This product is very popular on the market and is known for its redness-relieving properties, as it contains brimonidine tartrate. The presence of brimonidine gives the eyes a white look and reduces all the redness, thereby lumifying them. Thus, you can use it up to four times daily but using this product every day is not recommended.

6. Refresh Advanced PF

Best eye drops for red eyes: Refresh PF (Image by f_megapharma/Instagram)

This product is a non-preserved artificial tear and has no chemicals that can cause any further irritation or complications to your eyes. Once you apply this eye drop, the artificial tears that will be produced will cleanse your eyes, make them white, and also remove any particles, impurities, or dust.

7. Ciplox Eye Drops

Best eye drops for red eyes: Ciplox (Image by anda_sneha/Instagram)

This multipurpose product can be used to treat red eyes and even ear infections. It has been used for years and is very popular and cheap. It is an antibiotic eye drop that treats eye bacteria and stops the further growth of microorganisms.

On application, artificial tears are produced, which again help to get rid of the redness.

Before you choose eye drops to treat redness, know the cause of your bloodshot eyes. Also, avoid rubbing them. Instead, you can always wash them with cold water and take some rest to avoid red eyes.

If you want to find the best eye drops for red eyes, consult a healthcare professional and he/she will help you choose the best one for you. Your eyes are precious, so treat them with care.