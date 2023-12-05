Are watery eyes bothering you? Here's how to get rid of it

Watery eyes, a condition characterized by an excessive production of tears, can be more than just a minor annoyance; it can significantly impact daily life. This condition, medically known as epiphora, can arise from various causes, ranging from environmental factors to more serious health issues.

The discomfort caused by this condition can be a hindrance, whether you're trying to focus on work, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply going about your day-to-day life. This comprehensive guide aims to delve into the root causes of watery eyes and offers practical solutions and remedies.

By understanding what triggers this condition and how to manage it effectively, you can alleviate the symptoms and improve your overall comfort and well-being. Let's explore various strategies, from simple home remedies to medical interventions, to help you find relief from this persistent problem.

Understanding the Causes of Watery Eyes

Best ways to keep your eyes healthy (Image via Unsplash/Amanda)

1. Allergic Reactions and Environmental Factors

Common triggers such as pollen, dust, pet dander, and certain chemicals can provoke an allergic response, leading to increased tear production. Environmental irritants like wind, cold, smoke, or even prolonged screen use can also cause the eyes to water.

2. Health Conditions and Medications

Conditions like dry eye syndrome, eye infections, and systemic diseases (e.g., diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis) can contribute to watery eyes. Medications for blood pressure or depression might also affect tear production as a side effect.

3. Age-Related Changes

Aging can bring about changes in eyelids and tear ducts, leading to watery eyes. The eyelids may become less effective at spreading tears, or the tear ducts might narrow, both resulting in excessive tearing.

4. Eyestrain and Digital Screen Use

Best ways to keep your eyes healthy (Image via Unsplash/Jc Gellidon)

Prolonged exposure to digital screens can cause eyestrain, leading to dry eyes, which paradoxically result in watery eyes. This is often due to reduced blinking while focusing on screens, which disrupts the normal lubrication of the eyes.

5. Contact Lens Wear

Long-term use of contact lenses, especially if not properly maintained, can irritate the eyes. This irritation can stimulate excessive tear production as the eyes attempt to flush out the irritants.

Effective Remedies

Dealing with this condition involves a combination of home remedies, lifestyle adjustments, and, in some cases, medical treatment.

Below are some effective strategies to manage this condition.

1. Home Remedies and Lifestyle Changes

Applying a warm compress can help unclog blocked tear ducts. Maintaining a clean environment, free of allergens and using air purifiers can be beneficial. For contact lens users, ensuring that lenses are clean and replaced regularly is crucial.

2. Over-the-Counter Options

Best ways to keep your eyes healthy (Image via Unsplash/Mark)

Antihistamines can be effective for allergy-induced symptoms. Lubricating eye drops or artificial tears provide relief, especially for dryness-related issues.

3. Medical Consultation

If symptoms persist, consulting a healthcare professional is important. A doctor can diagnose underlying issues and prescribe appropriate treatments, including medications or surgical procedures for tear duct issues.

4. Protective Eyewear

Wearing sunglasses outdoors can protect eyes from wind and sunlight, reducing irritation. For digital screen use, consider blue light filtering glasses.

5. Adjusting Screen Usage

Best ways to keep your eyes healthy (Image via Unsplash/Victor)

Reducing screen time and practicing the 20-20-20 rule (every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds) can alleviate strain from prolonged digital device use.

This condition, while often a minor annoyance, can significantly impact daily activities and quality of life. By understanding the various causes and implementing the appropriate remedies, you can effectively manage and reduce the discomfort associated with this condition.

Remember, if your watery eyes persist despite home treatments, consulting a healthcare professional is crucial to ensure proper care and to rule out any serious underlying health issues.