What Causes Itchy Skin and How to Treat It?

Rash or similar skin disorders may cause itchy skin. Additionally, it can be a sign of something more serious, such as renal or liver illness. It's crucial to identify the exact issue and address its root cause if you want to get relief.

Infections inside the body and skin diseases are among the potential reasons for itching. If the cause of your itching is not immediately apparent, you should see a doctor. They will be able to ascertain the root cause and advise solutions.

There are many natural treatments for itching, including moisturizers and lotions available over the counter.

Causes of Itchy Skin

Pruritis (itching) can cause more than just a minor nuisance. It can be defined as unexplained itching all over the body, which is extremely uncomfortable and even serves as a distraction.

You could be wondering whether your itch is serious and how to treat it at home. There are many causes of skin itching. For instance, you might have come into contact with a certain kind of plant, like ragweed or poison ivy.

Two different skin conditions that can result in dry skin and itching are psoriasis and eczema. You may experience itching due to illness, insect bite, or the healing process following a burn or cut.

Here’s a list of common causes of itchy skin:

1) Dry skin

One of the most frequent reasons for itchy skin is dry skin, which typically causes no rash. It frequently affects older persons, smokers, and people who use excessive amounts of skin care products. It's also common in dry climates, especially during the winter.

Although you shouldn't have any red bumps or welts, which are typically an indication of something else, dry skin feels rough and flaky. Sometimes, but not always, dry skin itches.

2) Poison ivy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that while outdoors, you run the danger of coming into contact with deadly plants like poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac.

The sap oil (urushiol) in these plants can result in frequent itchy skin when it comes in contact. Additionally, burning hazardous plants is not a safe way to get rid of them. When they are burned, smoke is created, which can irritate the lungs when inhaled.

3) Medicines

Many drugs have adverse effects that might cause itchy skin. Rashes or dry skin similar to eczema may also accompany the illness. Experts say that drug allergies typically manifest as rashes and itching.

4) Bites from insects

Inset bites are typically accompanied by a lump or blister. The area can become uncomfortable, swollen, and irritated.

5) Scabies

Small mites are the source of the exceedingly irritating skin condition known as scabies.

It results in itchy skin along with red bumps and trails that resemble threads. These typically show up on the buttocks, inside the wrists, in the armpits, around the tummy and groin, or between the fingers and toes.

6) Psoriasis

Psoriasis results in scaly, red, and thick skin areas. Scales may be silvery white in color. The scalp, knees, elbows, belly button, and between the buttocks are common places for patches to appear.

Treatment for Itchy Skin

Treating the underlying issue is the best way to stop itching. However, sometimes it takes time. You may require medication to manage itching and lessen the itch-scratch cycle till the underlying issue is resolved.

Avoid scratching at all costs. You can find some relief and prevent creating cracks in the skin that might become infected by gently tapping the skin, covering the itch with a cool cloth or applying ice packs.

Here are some pointers that might be helpful if you have itchy skin:

Avoid scratching the area. The skin will itch more intensely the more you scratch.

If you do scratch, keep your nails short to avoid tearing the skin.

Short-term relief from a cool bath or shower can be possible, but frequent bathing or showering can exacerbate things.

Try to dress in comfortable, loose-fitting cotton to assist you to avoid sweating and itching.

Conclusion

Even though itchy skin is bothersome, you can reduce discomfort by making changes to your regular routine. If your itching persists or you have more severe symptoms like a rash, fever, or swelling, get in touch with your doctor right away.

