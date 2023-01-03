Blisters can be understood as a painful skin condition that results in the filling of fluids within the layers of the skin. Typically, it is filled with blood or clear liquid according to the injury, which affects your skin in a negative manner. They can be both itchy and painful; and if they get infected, then blisters get filled with white pus.

In this article, we will discuss blisters in detail to understand their causes and treatment along with their prevention.

What Causes Blisters?

There are numerous situations that can cause blisters, which include:

1. Heat Blister – Heat blister are more than often caused due to the sunburns or when your frost bite tends to warm up.

2. Friction Blister – This is amongst the most common types of blisters which are caused by the rubbing on your skin. In this case, clear fluids tend to get built up on the foremost layers of your skin. Friction blister are often caused due to ill-fitting shoes and too much walking.

3. Blood Blister – This is caused by pinching of your skin which breaks the flow of your blood vessels along with damaging the lower levels of the skin. The blood gets pooled in that specific area resulting in blister.

4. The Chemical Exposure – Blister can also be a result of exposure of certain chemicals to individuals through insect bites, solvents, detergents, chemical warfare, and cosmetics.

Treatment for Blisters

More often than not, blisters tend to fade naturally after a few days on their own. However, there are certain things that you can do to aid the healing process and reduce the pain:

Keep the area clean with mild soap before applying antibacterial ointment. Cover it with a gauze or bandage.

Make sure not to peel or pop the blister. Keep changing the gauze of blister at least once a day to avoid any kind of infection.

Apply a gauze on blister so that it does not get infected. (Image via Unsplash/Diana Polekhina)

How to Prevent Blister?

Here are some of the measures that you can take to prevent different types of blisters:

To prevent friction blister wear well-fitted shoes, avoid wearing new shoes for prolonged period of time, wear hand gloves to do manual labor, and wear clothes with proper fittings. You should also wear socks in gym to avoid blister while exercising.

To prevent blood blister stay alert while using anything that can pinch your skin and wear gloves before doing manual labor.

To prevent heat blister use sunscreen when going out, wear clothing appropriate for this particular weather, and be careful while handling hot items.

Bottom Line

The above article discusses the causes of blisters along with the ways that will help in their prevention. Generally, they appear on your hands and feet, however, they can show up on any part of your body. Blister often heal after a few days when they are properly taken care of.

Blisters generally do not require you to visit a healthcare professional. However, if blisters show up because of frost bites and burns or if they get infected, then you need to visit a healthcare professional.

