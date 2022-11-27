5 Best Workout Socks For Men To Prevent Blisters In The Gym

Workout socks are integral to any athletic endeavor and are especially useful at the gym.

They provide top-quality comfort and grip during physical activities like weightlifting, cycling, walking and running. They can suit specific workouts according to the quality of material, shape, thickness, compression, and cut.

Running and walking are two activities that are infamous for causing blisters. Friction and moisture collection are the main reasons behind foot blisters. Whether you're on a StairMaster or treadmill, choosing the right workout socks can save you a lot of discomfort and pain.

Picking the right one for you depends on the following factors:

Thickness - Thicker material preferred

Cushioning - Silicone coating

Moisture resistance - Socks made of silicone, polyester, acrylic, spandex, or bamboo fiber

Fabric type - semi-synthetics preferred

Type of workout - to decide sock length

Fit - Snug fit is better

Design - as per your liking

Price - Premium, yet affordable

Best workout socks for men

Here's a look at five such socks:

1) Balega Blister Resist No Show Athletic Running Sock

This running sock is made of 34% nylon, 32% drynamix polyester, 32% mohair wool and 2% elastane, making them soft, yet durable.

It's ideal for sensitive, blister-prone skin, and has a hollow fiber structure that regulates temperature across seasons. The Drynamix mohair footbed and reinforced microfiber mesh ventilation panels help in keeping the feet dry.

It also has a seamless toe box that minimizes friction and prevents chafing on the top of the feet. The extra deep heel pockets are ideal for runners.

Price: $18.54 - $20

2) Nike Everyday Cushion Crew Training Sock

It has a comfortable, supportive design that helps you focus on your weightlifting routine. It's also ideal for hiking and HIIT cardio.

This sock is extremely durable, with a sweat-wicking fabric made of 69% cotton, 28% polyester, 2% spandex and 1% nylon. It features a thick sole for zonal impact cushioning and a spandex footbed for reduced slippage.

Price: $16.10 - $23.50

3) Saucony Mesh Ventilating Comfort Fit Performance No Show Sock

Saucony has been providing premium workout socks since its inception in 1898. This compression sock is ideal for running and athletic activities.

It's a perfect combination of comfort and support, with its arch support, moisture management features, air mesh venting and cushioned sole. It's not prone to slipping or bunching, ensuring the feet stay cool and dry in any running conditions.

Price: $12.53 - $13.99

4) PAPLUS Ankle Compression Low Cut Sock

This workout sock offers 360 degree protection for the feet with their 3D circular progressive pressure design. It's made of premium breathable fabric that keeps the feet cool by absorbing all moisture and sweat.

It's recommended by doctors for everyday use and in physical activities, including gym, yoga, cycling, hiking, or running. The targeted compression zones increases blood circulation, reducing cramping, swelling, plantar fasciitis, and fatigue. It helps you move faster, react quicker, and also aids in muscle recovery.

Price: $19.99

5) YUEDGE Men's Performance Cotton Crew Sock

Made of 80% cotton, 17% polyamide, and 3% spandex, this workout sock is ideal for a range of activities, including daily wear, sports, weight training, and outdoor usage.

It has a thickened towel bottom design for enhanced comfort and reduced foot friction. It has elastic rubber bands that make sure it stay snug and non-slippery. The ribbed arch structure with cushion padding improves durability.

Price: $18.39 - $23.99

Poll : 0 votes