How to Exercise Safely Outside During the Fall?

When the weather starts becoming colder, you must think about how to exercise safely outside.

Not only are you at risk of catching a cold because of the significant difference in your body temperature and the outside temperature, everything becomes wetter because of the atmosphere and that increases the risk of injury.

How to exercise safely outside?

One of the first things to understand when trying to exercise safely outside is the type of environment you will be working out in and at what time. If you’re exercising during the early hours of dawn, you have to wear at least two layers, if not three. These layers should not be of the same material.

First, you should have a synthetic layer that will not hold moisture. Second, you should have a woolen or thick workout jacket. Ideally, you should avoid anything cotton, as they hold moisture and make the body colder.

That's the same precaution you must take if you’re exercising towards late evening. Meanwhile, if you’re exercising in the afternoon, two layers should be enough, but it depends on how cold you feel on the day. Hence, clothing is the first precaution you must take when trying to exercise safely outside during fall.

The next precaution is to have knowledge about frostbite and hypothermia. Both of them can happen during low temperature, so knowing the symptoms of both will enable you to keep yourself safe. Frostbite usually happens on the parts that are exposed to direct air. So, your fingers, cheeks, or even ears can get frostbite.

One of the first signs of frostbite is numbness. If you feel any exposed skin going numb, immediately go back inside, and warm the area. Avoid rubbing it as that can lead to skin damage.

Meanwhile, hypothermia occurs when the body reaches an extremely low temperature. Some of the symptoms of it are shivering, loss of coordination, and fatigue. It’s advised that you immediately seek medical assistance if you suspect hypothermia.

If you’re a runner looking to exercise safely outside during fall, it’s best to wear a reflective vest. As it gets darker rather quickly, you should take precautions to make yourself visible to vehicles.

Moreover, pick the right shoes, and always wear socks. Your feet are always in contact with the cold ground, so it’s best to protect your feet as much as possible. In fact, having warm feet can help you keep yourself warm overall.

Finally, always drink enough fluids. You won’t feel thirsty as much, but that shouldn't stop you from hydrating yourself constantly.

Bottom Line

It’s wise to always exercise safely outside, regardless of the temperature. However, during colder days, it’s better to take it up a notch, as injuries can hurt more, especially if you hurt your joints.

If you have access to a gym, it’s best to use that during the colder days to avoid catching a cold from the constant change in body temperature. However, if you must work out outside, you should try to implement ways to exercise safely outside at all times.

