Finding the best running shoes for you can be one of the most challenging tasks when picking out new trainers. There are so many factors to consider, and your needs will vary depending on whether you're just grabbing a pair for daily use or you're preparing for a big race. Trying to choose between three or four pairs of shoes is tough enough - but some brands have created entire ranges of trainers to cover all bases, so it's worth knowing what options are available.

Things to Consider While Buying Running Shoes

1) Grip of the shoe

It's important to find a shoe with proper traction for your runs, especially if you're doing speed work. Also, look for motion controls to keep your joints safe during quick changes in direction.

2) Check the fit

Be sure to check the fit of your shoe. A good rule of thumb is that there should be a half an inch to one inch of space between your biggest toe and the front of your shoe. This way, there'll be room for your toes to move comfortably.

3) Cushioning

Shoes with soft insoles may not always be comfortable. You can buy extra insoles and fill your shoes with them if you want to make them more comfortable. If you're unsure about how to tell if a shoe's insole is right for you, talk to a physical therapist or doctor.

4) Weight

When you are considering a new pair of running shoes, it is important to keep in mind what the weight of the shoe can do for your overall running experience. A lighter shoe will help you run more efficiently and with better form.

5) Color of the sole

Depending on your running surface, you should look for a shoe with a black or white sole. The black is carbon-based and more durable, while the white sole is made of blown rubber and more flexible.

Best Running Shoes of 2022

1) Hoka One One Mach 5

Price: $140

Pros & Cons: Cushioning is soft and responsive, lightweight and wide.

Lightweight, exposed foam outsole

Features: The Hoka One One Mach 5 is a lightweight and responsive shoe that feels great on the feet. Its Profly midsole compound is very responsive underfoot and never bottoms out, leaving you feeling invigorated after long runs.

The heel-to-toe drop of 5 millimeters makes this shoe feel lively and confident, while a thin upper still fits snugly. If you want a comfortable running shoe that's at home both on and off the road, this is a great option.

2) On Cloudflyer Waterproof

Price: $179.99

Pros & Cons: lightweight, watertight, and designed to keep your feet warm and comfortable during wet and cold runs.

Only suitable for winter running.

Features: If you enjoy running in the rain, or you have to cross streams on a run, it’s important to have a comfortable and waterproof shoe. The On Cloudflyer Waterproof is that shoe.

The On Cloudflyer Waterproof running shoes provide extra stability thanks to a midfoot stability tube.

3) Asics GT 1000 11

Price: $100

Pros & Cons: built on a foundation of FLYTEFOAM and GEL technology for a soft run.

If you need more support, this shoe is not right for you.

Features:

This is a great neutral-support shoe that provides comfort, breathability and durability in a streamlined package. The LITETRUSS technology reduces overpronation, while the jacquard mesh upper keeps your feet cool.

This pair from Asics is a good choice, but it's not ideal for everyone

4) Saucony Kinvara 13

Price: $119.95

Pros & Cons: Lightweight, Stiff & Responsive, Affordable

Low-profile, with less cushioning than traditional running shoes.

Features:

The Saucony Kinvara 13 is built for speed, with a low-to-the-ground feel and a lightweight upper. It's a great option for shorter races and training runs thanks to its quick-reacting cushioning and snug, flexible fit.

If you're a light-footed runner with well-conditioned calves, the 4mm drop in these shoes should be no problem. But if you're not used to minimal cushioning or you need more support, this running shoe might beat up your leg.

5) New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v12

Price: $159.99

Pros & Cons: Comfortable, reliable cushioning and a smooth rocker sole

Slips out of your heels with this low-rise, lightweight shoe.

Features:

The Fresh Foam 1080v12 is a great choice for long runs, thanks to its comfortable cushioning and rocker design that makes it easy to move forward at a fast pace. The upper fits snugly around your foot, eliminating the possibility of blisters or hotspots.

This shoe has a thin knit upper that may not last as long as some of the more durable shoes, but we think it will be great for anyone looking for all-day comfort.

Bottom Line

The running shoe market is constantly evolving, and it seems that manufacturers are always releasing new designs. We can't say with any certainty that these five pairs will still be the best in 2022, but they're all great choices right now, so we hope you enjoy them!

