Adding this one simple habit to your routine can slash risk of depression by 30%; study shows

Did you know that adding one simple habit to your daily routine can reduce depression by up to 30%? It may seem hard to believe, but a recent study proves it. Just spend more time in natural sunlight regularly.

Research shows that being in the sun throughout the day can improve your mental well-being. Getting more natural light can make a significant difference in your mental health and overall well-being.

So, incorporating this one easy habit in your lifestyle can be beneficial. Not only does this study highlight the significance of nature, but it also reveals an uncomplicated way to improve mental health.

In an interesting study looking at the habits and mental health of many people, researchers discovered something cool. They found a connection between getting light during the day and feeling good mentally.

People who got more natural light were less likely to deal with problems like anxiety, depression and all those heavy things. It seems like our body is wired to follow the sun's rhythm.

However, the widespread use of artificial lighting and screens messes up this natural balance that nature set up to keep our mental health in check.

Professor Sean Cain, the lead researcher from Monash University, explains that light affects the body strongly, like a drug. Sunlight exposure causes the brain to release chemicals like serotonin, which boosts mood and overall well-being.

Recognizing this significant impact, Professor Cain has reshaped his own life around light. He maximizes his daytime exposure to sunlight by working outside whenever possible and ensures his living space is dimly lit with warm, orange lights at night.

Interestingly, the study's findings were not initially the focus of the research

While investigating the connection between genes and health, researchers stumbled on a treasure trove of data: wrist-based activity trackers equipped with light sensors.

By extracting and analyzing over 14 million hours of light exposure data, they uncovered an undeniable link between night-time light exposure and mental health disorders.

Conversely, increased daytime light exposure was associated with a lower risk of developing these disorders and a reported improvement in overall quality of life.

With the advent of technology and convenience of indoor living, our exposure to natural light has significantly decreased.

On average, modern humans spend around 90% of their day under dim, artificial lighting that fails to meet the body's natural requirements. This chronic lack of daylight, combined with excessive exposure to night-time light, disrupts our circadian rhythm and leaves us vulnerable to various mental health issues.

Practical ways you can get more sunlight and reduce artificial light from your routine

Now that we understand the profound impact of sunlight on our well-being, let's explore some practical ways to incorporate this simple habit in our life:

1) Get outdoors

Whenever possible, prioritize spending time outside. Take a walk in a nearby park; participate in outdoor activities, or even consider working outdoors if circumstances allow.

2) Start your day right

Make it a habit to welcome the morning sun. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your balcony, or take a refreshing stroll around your neighborhood. Soaking in morning sun rays sets a positive tone for the rest of your day.

3) Slather up SPF

While basking in sunlight, remember to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Apply sunscreen, wear a hat, and put on sunglasses to safeguard your skin while benefiting from the sun's therapeutic effects.

4) Consider light therapy

If receiving adequate natural sunlight is a challenge, explore the option of light therapy. Specially designed lamps mimic the benefits of sunlight and help regulate the body clock, even indoors.

Adding this simple but powerful habit to your routine can bring significant changes to your life. The aforementioned study's results reveal that getting more sunlight during the day as a daily habit, and reducing exposure to light at night can decrease depression by up to 30%.