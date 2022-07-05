7 Best Glute Stretches for Cyclists

Cyclists with weak gluteal muscles often experience knee and hip pain, decreased power production, and overused quads.

Cycling is fantastic for overall fitness, but many cyclists have poor posture and limited flexibility, which makes them more prone to injury. Fortunately, there are several excellent and easy workouts that will energize and prime one's glutes for action.

The best defense against these issues is stretching. You should do proper workouts and engage in activities that focus on your glutes.

But it's just as worthwhile to stretch properly after a bike ride. Not only will you notice the advantages the next time you ride, but it can also aid with mobility and stiffness, which is especially beneficial for individuals who work behind a desk all day.

Best glute stretches all cyclists should do

Your glutes' shape can't always be changed, but the appropriate exercises can help them become firmer and stronger. The secret is to use a variety of exercises and cardiovascular activities to train all the muscles from various angles.

To work on and develop these muscles, try any of the stretches listed below:

1) Hip flexor stretch

This greatly aids in opening up your hips after a ride. Due to the riding position, tension in the front of the hips frequently causes problems for cyclists.

Here’s how to do it:

To create a 90-degree angle at the hip and knee, place one foot in front of you and one knee on the ground (if necessary, place a cushion or mat beneath your knee).

On the side where your leg is on the floor, tilt your pelvis up towards your ribs. There should already be a slight increase in tension towards the front of the hip as a result of this.

To feel the stretch even more, tighten your glute muscles and gradually move the kneeling leg's hip forward. Do not let your lower back arch.

Gradually return to the starting position.

2) Hamstring stretch

This is a crucial exercise that will enable you to reach the front of your bike more easily and tilt your pelvis forward effectively. Additionally, it enables the pelvis to be in a better position to provide the most force.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by bending your knees slightly in a half-kneeling position with one leg in front of you.

Slowly straighten your knee as you lean back toward your heel. Try to maintain a straight back while doing this and press your chest forward to widen the stretch.

After 20–30 seconds, hold this posture before slowly releasing it. Make sure to extent the back of your thigh out.

3) Glute stretches

This will help you increase your hip rotation and mobility, which will improve the way your pelvis sits on the saddle.

Here’s how to do it:

Kneel on the ground and assume a tabletop position with your arms extended in front of you.

Your foot should be directly in front of the knee on the other side as you cross one leg in front of you.

Slowly extend the stretch across the outside of the front hip/glutes as you lean back toward the floor.

After 20–30 seconds, hold this posture and then release it slowly. To improve the stretch, you can lean your body even further in front of the front knee.

4) Downward facing dog

This old-fashioned yoga position is called a downward-facing dog. Numerous muscles are stretched, including those in your upper body, hamstrings, calves, and glutes.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin with a pushup stance with your legs together and your hands shoulder-width apart. Engage your core and straighten your body.

Form an upside-down "V" with your body by raising your hips. Kneel down slightly and position your head in line with your spine, between your shoulders. Keep your heels up but extend them toward the ground.

Hold it for 20 seconds before returning to the original position.

5) Standing figure-four stretch

The figure-four stretch is a common exercise that may also be done while standing up. It works well to release back, hip, and gluteal stiffness.

Here’s how to do it:

Remain upright. To create a "4" form, cross your left ankle over your right leg just above your knee. For stability, cling to a wall or a desk.

Slowly squat down by lowering your hips and bending your right knee.

Continue until your left glute starts to ache. Hold it for 20 to 30 seconds.

Go back to the original position. Continue the same using your other leg.

6) Glute bridges

The glute bridge engages the gluteus maximus through hip extension. Additionally, it strengthens the core and aids in stabilizing the pelvis to prevent excessive pelvic tilt.

Here’s how to do it:

Kneel down on the floor with your feet flat and your hands at your sides.

From the base of the spine, roll up until your hips are raised.

Press through the heels to raise the hips and round the chest toward the chin.

Hold at the peak before relaxing.

Do 12 to 15 reps of the same .

7) Pigeon pose stretch

Pigeon posture is great for cyclists since it simultaneously stretches some of the key muscles in the posterior chain. Each of these muscles is crucial to the kinetic chain of cyclists, and imbalances or tension might put them at risk of harm.

Here’s how to do it:

Bend your left leg and drop your left knee while in the downward dog position.

Next, extend your right leg back behind you.

Push your right hip toward the floor. Walk your palms as far forward as is comfortable while inhaling and exhaling.

Make sure to maintain a squared-off hip alignment.

Switch to your right leg after holding for 20 to 30 seconds.

