7 Best Health Benefits of Fenugreek

Fenugreek is recognised by its scientific name 'Trigonella foenum-graecum', and its Indian name 'Methi'.

The herb is indigenous to Asia and parts of Europe. Numerous components of the plant are consumed, including the seeds and the leaves. Additionally, fenugreek seeds can be utilised in three forms - powdered form, raw seeds and seed extracts. The seeds are nutritionally dense.

Fenugreek contains minerals and bioactive substances, making it a veritable powerhouse of health advantages. It possesses anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, hypocholesterolemia and anti-inflammatory properties, among others.

In India and other Asian countries, fenugreek seeds are a common household staple. Fenugreek has been used as an alternative treatment for pain and other diseases. They are cube-shaped and dark yellow-brown in colour.

Fenugreek: Nutritional Facts

A 100 gram serving of fenugreek seeds has the following nutritional profile:

Carbohydrates: 44.1 grams

Protein: 26.2 grams

Fat: 5.8 grams

Fibre: 48.6 grams

Calories: 333 kcal

Minerals: -

Calcium: 160 mg

Copper: 0.71 mg

Iron: 6.5 mg

Magnesium :190 mg

Phosphorous: 370 mg

Sodium: 19 mg

Potassium: 530 mg.

Fenugreek seeds include many beneficial components, such as phytochemicals. These compounds include phenolic acids, galactomannan, steroids, flavonoids, alkaloids and hydrocarbons.

Health Benefits of Fenugreek

Some health benefits of Fenugreek are as follows:

1) Helps with Diabetes Management:

Fenugreek may help metabolic disorders like diabetes. It appears to control both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, as well as enhancing carbohydrate tolerance in the general population.

These benefits may be attributable to fenugreek's ability to enhance insulin activity. However, the results observed in studies utilising whole fenugreek powder or seeds can be attributable in part to the herb's high fibre content.

2) Increases testosterone levels in men

Increasing testosterone level is one of the most popular reasons men take fenugreek pills. According to a number of studies, fenugreek has positive effects, including an increase in libido However, additional research is required to ascertain the same.

3) Increases breast milk production

Breast milk is the optimal source of nutrition for your child's growth. Nevertheless, some women may struggle to generate adequate amount of it.

While prescription medicines are often used to help increase breastmilk production, research suggests fenugreek could be a natural, safe option.

One 14-day trial including 77 new mothers found that consuming herbal tea containing fenugreek seeds enhanced the supply of breast milk, which helped infants gain weight.

These trials employed fenugreek herbal tea rather than supplements, but the effects of supplements are likely to be comparable.

4) Protects against cancer

Fenugreek seeds may have anti-metastatic properties against a variety of malignancies. They include cancers of the breast, skin, digestive tract, leukaemia, lungs and prostate.

According to a study, diosgenin is present in fenugreek seeds. That aids in the production of the hormones - cortisone and progesterone. These hormones have anti-cancer properties by inhibiting cell proliferation and promoting the demise of malignant cells.

Additional research suggests that the seeds of fenugreek are cytotoxic against colon cancer and can be used to combat leukaemia too. In other words, fenugreek inhibits the proliferation of cancer cells in both instances.

According to studies, fenugreek also inhibits and prevents cancer growth. Additionally, fenugreek seeds have an abundance of antioxidants, which help eliminate the body's free radicals.

Free radicals are extremely reactive entities that can cause DNA damage, mutations, and, in the worst instances, cancer. By decreasing the amount of free radicals in the body, fenugreek seeds inhibit the development of malignancies caused by mutations.

5) Helps relieve pain

People have utilised fenugreek seeds since ages to alleviate pain and cramping. Historically, fenugreek seed preparations have been used to alleviate labour and menstrual pain. Fenugreek seed water or fenugreek seed tea is still consumed to alleviate menstrual cramps, nausea and exhaustion.

According to research, these properties are a result of the seeds' high mineral and nutrient content. In addition, they increase haemoglobin synthesis in the body and offer energy, regulating the health of women during menstruation. A further benefit is the prevention of anaemia in women.

6) Provides anti-inflammatory effects

The mucilage of fenugreek seeds has anti-inflammatory properties. That decreases pain and inflammation and aids wound healing. Research suggests that 4-hydroxy isoleucine contributes significantly to the anti-inflammatory benefits of fenugreek.

It's a bioactive molecule that inhibits various enzymes that cause inflammation. Alkaloids, apigenin and saponins are additional bioactive chemicals that contribute to fenugreek's anti-inflammatory effects.

However, their precise role is contested. Fenugreek seeds' anti-inflammatory properties enhance the immune system, though.

7) Reduces risk of heart disease

Fenugreek contains galactomannan, which plays a key role in the treatment of numerous heart disorders and aids in the preservation of cardiac muscle.

The salt and potassium content of fenugreek helps in maintaining a healthy heart rate and blood pressure.

Takeaway

Fenugreek is a rare herb that has been utilised for centuries in alternative medicine.

According to research, fenugreek is beneficial for decreasing blood sugar levels, raising testosterone and increasing breast milk production in lactating moms. Fenugreek may also reduce cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and aid in appetite control; but more research is needed in these areas.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever had fenugreek? Yes No 0 votes so far