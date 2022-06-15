7 Best Kettlebell Exercises to Get Abs Like Halle Berry's

Halle Berry is one of Hollywood's fittest stars, proving that your routines don't have to grow easier as you get older. If you're one of Berry's nearly eight million Instagram followers, you already know how serious she is about her exercises.

Although an exercise programme won't always be enjoyable, it should be something that your body (and mind) enjoys. A simple glance through Berry's Instagram profile reveals that the aphorism appears to rule her daily routine.

She shared a sneak peek of her routines on Instagram Stories. While some of the exercises require resistance training and kettlebells, there are ones that can be completed without them.

Amazing kettlebell exercises to build your core like Halle Berry's

Kettlebell is a favoured piece of fitness equipment for Halle Berry when it comes to workout training, as it's wonderful for improving and enhancing balance. Check out this list of kettlebell exercises you can try:

1) Standard kettlebell swing

Kettlebell swings traditionally rely on a strong core. The lower back muscles specifically help gain muscle while also protecting your backbone.

This is how you do it:

Start by standing feet shoulder-width apart and your arms straight down, gripping a kettlebell in both hands (palms facing in).

Inhale, and bring the kettlebell across your legs by hinging on your hips and slightly bending your knees. Make sure your spine is neutral, and your core is engaged.

Exhale, and raise your torso into a static posture by contracting your glutes and pushing your hips forward. Allow your arms to naturally elevate the kettlebell as far as they go. This is usually at or near shoulder level or parallel to the ground.

Inhale, and throw the kettlebell between your legs, gently bending your knees and sitting on your hips back. This is one repetition.

Perform 2–3 sets of 10–20 repetitions.

2) Kettlebell renegade row

Renegade rows are a great way to work your core, arms and back. Renegade rows, in particular, are done in a plank posture, using your entire core to stabilise your body.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin in a plank position with your arms straight and your left hand gripping the kettlebell. Make sure your right hand is flat on the ground. Your back should be straight, and your core should be engaged.

With your left arm, pull the kettlebell back towards the side of your chest, keeping your elbow tucked in tight to your body. Keep your pelvis square to the ground, and avoid turning your body.

That is one repetition. Repeat.

3) Windmill

This tough workout will help you target your core's stabiliser muscles. It also assists in targeting your upper arms and is a great exercise that will help you in building abs like Halle Berry's.

Here’s how to do it:

With a kettlebell in your right hand, stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart.

Keeping your arm straight and locked, press the kettlebell over your right shoulder while engaging your core. Your biceps should be within a few inches of your ear.

Push your right hip backward, and slightly bend your left foot outwards. Carefully bend down your left leg till you reach your knee or mid-shin with your left arm. Try looking up at the kettlebell as you do that.

Slowly return to your starting position.

4) Standing side bend

The obliques, or abdominal muscles that run down the sides of your core, are primarily targeted by this exercise. You have to try this exercise to get abs like Berry's.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, a kettlebell in your right hand by your side and your left hand on your left hip.

Gradually reduce the kettlebell to the floor while engaging your core. Return to the starting position once it reaches mid-calf height.

Reps should be 8–15 per side.

5) Kettlebell wood chop

Obliques can be effectively targeted with wood chops. Try this exercise if you want abs like Berry's.

Here’s how to do it:

Kneel with your shins against the concrete floor, and raise your torso. With both hands on your left hip, hold a kettlebell.

Lift the kettlebell diagonally over your right shoulder while maintaining core engagement. Avoid rotating from side to side by keeping your hips squared.

Return the kettlebell to its starting position slowly. That is one repetition.

Repeat on the other side for 10–12 reps. On each side, perform 1–3 sets.

6) Kettlebell pullover

This is a more advanced technique that may necessitate a lighter kettlebell. From start to completion, this workout requires the strength of your entire core.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back; bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the floor.

Press the kettlebell past your chest with both hands. This is where you'll begin.

Keeping your hands straight and your core engaged, slowly draw the kettlebell back beyond you as long as you can do so without elevating your back off the ground or flaring your ribs, arching your mid back.

Carefully raise the kettlebell to the initial position.

7) Plank pull through

This total-body workout will engage your core, arms, upper back and lower body and get your abs shaped like Berry's.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin in a plank position, with your arms straight and the kettlebell behind your left hand.

Grab the kettlebell with your right hand, and move it just outside your right side, keeping your core engaged. Make an effort to keep your hips parallel to the ground.

Return to the plank position by releasing the kettlebell. With your left hand, reclaim the kettlebell, and return it to the starting position.

Do 8–12 reps on each side.

