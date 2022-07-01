7 Best Kettlebell Exercises to Get a Lean and Strong Back Like Susan Powter

Susan Powter is a fitness and diet guru who uses kettlebells in her exercise programme.

Many people still use kettlebells today, but other exercise machines have overtaken them in popularity.

While she did not invent or popularise kettlebells, Powter was a huge advocate of their use in the fitness industry. With her extensive training experience with kettlebells, it's no surprise she would recommend a few kettlebell exercises to shape up your core and bludgeon fat.

How to Get a Lean and Stong Back Like Susan Powter with Kettlebell Exercises?

Here are seven kettlebell exercises to help you have a lean and strong back like Susan Powter:

1) Kettlebell Halo

The Kettlebell Halo is performed by circling the head while following the neck line. The exercise is excellent for warming up the upper back and shoulder girdle. It's also good for building up the upper trapezius muscles and the shoulder stabilisers.

To do this exercise:

Keep your feet straight, and space them slightly wider than hip-width apart. As you move the kettlebell around your head in this manner, your stance will become more secure and stable.

Grab the kettlebell by the horns with a neutral grip and both hands.

The kettlebell should be held out slightly at breast level, with your elbows bent at a 45-degree angle to your body's trunk.

Make sure to stare straight ahead while maintaining a straight back and an upright neck.

2) Kettlebell Single Arm Deadlift

All the workouts where you pull something up off the floor while maintaining a beautiful flat back are included in the deadlift movement pattern.

This movement engages the most muscles in the body involved in our movement patterns, as it's the most strong.

Here's how you do it:

Stand tall, with knees pointing front and feet somewhat wider than shoulder-width apart.

While ensuring that your head is looking forward and your neck is aligned with your spine, relax your shoulders.

Make sure the kettlebell is level with your chin and centred between your feet.

Put your hips back, and slightly bend your knees to get into the starting posture (they should stay behind your toes).

Hold the kettlebell by the horn with your right hand while using an overhand grip. For balance, extend your left hand to the side.

3) Kettlebell Upright Row

You only need two kettlebells, a sturdy surface and plenty of room for this upper back kettlebell exercise. Thankfully, this one doesn't take much time to set up and can be done anywhere, both inside and outside.

To perform this movement:

Start by standing with your toes pointed outward and your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

For easy access, make sure the kettlebells are positioned between your feet.

Take an overhand grip on the kettlebell handles, and carefully raise them so that they rest just above your knees.

4) Kettlebell Push up

This push-up exercise is modified into the kettlebell push-up, which is designed to strengthen the chest muscles.

Push-ups can be done with a wider range of motion when done using kettlebells. Once you have mastered the standard push-up, this is a good advancement to make.

To do this exercise:

Place your feet about shoulder-width apart in a high plank position, keeping your neck in line with your spine.

As you prepare to start the exercise, take a neutral hold on each kettlebell handle. Make sure to move slowly while maintaining your balance.

Before you start, make sure your core is active and that your position is secure.

Put your arms out in front of you shoulder-width apart.

5) Kettlebell Bob and Weave

You may incorporate some lateral or sideways movement into your kettlebell workout with the Kettlebell Bob and Weave.

In contrast to the typical forward and reverse lunge, this exercise targets distinct muscles with its lateral movement. Additionally, you'll discover that it enhances hip mobility too.

To do this move:

With both hands, hold a kettlebell at chest level.

Inhale as you take a wide step to the side with your right leg, and exhale as you do so.

As you would during a squat, drop your hips backward, and keep your knees behind your toes as you drive yourself upward.

Now switch your legs by moving to the left till you're back in the top position. Repeat this sequence four times on each side.

6) Two Handed Swing

You'll need two kettlebells for this exercise, as well as plenty of room to swing the kettlebells in front of you.

To start:

Place your feet little wider than shoulder-width apart while standing.

Holding both kettlebells in a neutral grip, slowly raise them so that they rest in between your thighs at around knee height.

Make sure your neck is parallel to your spine and your back is straight.

7) Clean and Press

A powerful exercise that combines upper and lower body strength and power is the kettlebell clean and press.

Your core will get stronger; your forearms and grip will get better, and your shoulders will get stronger. When executed properly, this is one of the best kettlebell strength workouts out there.

To do this exercise:

Make sure your core is engaged.

Sharply inhale; then quickly exhale as you drive your hips forward to clean the kettlebells into the rack position.

To prevent the kettlebells from smacking against your wrists during this portion of the workout, it's critical you pay close attention to your hands, and make sure your wrists are propelled upward through the handle.

Exhale sharply as you inhale, and slowly press the kettlebells overhead without completely locking out your elbows.

Bottom Line

The key takeaway is that to get a Susan Powter-like back, you'll have to engage in a wide variety of exercises and incorporate strength training, short interval sprinting and yoga into your fitness routine.

There’s no magic formula for achieving a perfect body; it’s something you work towards each and every day. Here’s to healthier backs.

