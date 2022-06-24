7 Best Pilates Exercises That Help Ensure a Fit Pregnancy

Exercise is beneficial for you and your developing baby throughout your pregnancy and can make labour more tolerable.

Pilates is a low-impact workout that increases the body's flexibility and core stability. Additionally, it improves mental clarity. Pilates exercises can have a number of advantages, but not all of them are appropriate for all stages of pregnancy.

As long as your doctor deems it safe for you, you can do Pilates throughout your pregnancy. Although Pilates are often moderate and safe, you shouldn't overstretch or expend too much physical effort.

You can adjust the Pilates set of controlled exercises as per your level of tolerance. It's fine to perform any type of Pilates exercise during the first trimester of pregnancy. However, you should refrain from lying on your back after the 16th week.

Most effective Pilates exercises for fit pregnancy

While it's fine to exercise while you're pregnant, and it won't harm your unborn child, it's crucial to pay attention to your body and avoid overdoing it.

Here are the seven top picks for back pain relief during pregnancy that are Pilates-based:

1) Clams

Clams is a basic Pilates mat exercise that is safe during pregnancy. It's a simple movement that serves as a suitable starting point for beginners and lays the groundwork for more difficult Pilates exercises.

Here’s how to do it:

Use a pillow to support your stomach as you lie on your side.

Put a pillow or your hand beneath your head.

Maintain an open chest, and bend your knees till your heels are in line with your hips.

Inhale while keeping your heels together. Exhale as you separate your top knee from your bottom.

Your hips and glutes should be in motion. Try to maintain your relaxed thighs.

If your lower back hurts, only climb a modest distance.

2) Cat-cow stretch

Whenever your body needs a break, this flow is fabulous. Another good yoga pose that is safe for pregnancy, the Cat-Cow pose is claimed to improve posture and balance too.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in a table posture, with a neutral spine on your hands and knees.

Lift your sitting bones up; thrust your chest forward, and allow your belly to sink as you inhale and strike the cow's stance.

Lean forward; lift your head, and relax your shoulders away from your ears.

Bring your spine into a cat stance by rounding it out, tucking your tailbone and pulling your pubic bone forward as you exhale.

Don't press your chin towards your chest; instead, let your head fall towards the floor. The most important thing is to unwind.

3) Sword pull exercise

The Sword pull exercise is one of the best ones that is safe during pregnancy. It involves easy movements of the hand.

Here’s how to do it:

Brace your abs as you stand with your knees slightly bent. Starting close to the opposing hip, your arm should be placed across your body.

Raise the arm up and around the body while maintaining a locked elbow. When you hit the peak of the movement, make sure to twist the arm in the area you are raising so that your thumb is pointed backwards.

Repeat the movement.

4) Wagging the tail exercise

This is yet another good exercise to perform during the early stages of pregnancy. It improves the lower back and abs and increases flexibility and stability.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your wrists in line with your shoulders as you begin on all fours.

Suck in your stomach; raise one knee, and move your leg in a circle.

Repeat the same with your other leg.

5) Pelvic tilts

Your pelvic bones pull apart and split during birth to make room for your baby's head. By performing pelvic tilt exercises, you can keep the joints flexible, making this exercise a great addition to exercises you can do during your early pregnancy.

Here’s how to do it:

Bend your knees while lying on your back with your feet flat on the ground.

Lift the pelvis gradually till it is parallel to your body.

Return to your starting position after a ten-second hold, and repeat as many times as you want.

6) Butterfly pose

Perhaps you're familiar with the butterfly stance from dance or yoga classes, but did you know that it can promote pelvic joint flexibility, improve blood flow and ease childbirth? It's a great exercise to perform during early pregnancy.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit straight on the floor; bring the soles of your feet together, and bend your knees to achieve the pose.

Breathe into it as you draw your feet closer to your torso to feel a stretch in your pelvis and inner thighs.

7) Lunges

Lunges assist in pregnancy, as they provide support for the proper birthing position by stretching the hips and opening the pelvis.

Here’s how to do it:

Take a strong step forward with one leg while maintaining your knee over your ankle as you stand up straight.

To make the opposite leg parallel to the ground, it should be lowered.

Repeat with the second leg after pushing yourself back up to the starting position.

