7 Best Pull Exercises to Get Defined Triceps Like Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris' body and strength are one of the reasons he is famous all over the world. Despite the fact that he is now 82, Norris is in considerably better shape than many people half his age. If you're unhappy with the way you look, take a look at Norris' workout routine.

In Tang Soo Do, Brazilian jiu jitsu,and judo, Norris holds a black belt. He won numerous martial arts titles after enlisting in the United States Air Force before he developed his own discipline - Chun Kuk Do.

Chuck Norris works out four times a week at his Total Gym. He enjoys that, as he can use leverage, wires and his own body weight. The Total Gym and his martial arts training, meanwhile, make him feel and stay young and help him get toned triceps.

Be inventive! If you prefer not to run on a track, enter a stuffy gym or spend hours on a treadmill, there are numerous methods for getting in shape. Norris has remained active and popular throughout his career, thanks to his unique fitness regimen.

Want to get toned triceps? Try these best pull exercises

Just because your triceps aren't as noticeable as your biceps, that doesn't mean they're any less important. To achieve defined triceps like Chuck Norris in no time, you have to try these seven amazing pull exercises:

1) Close grip bench press

This move incorporates a lot of chest effort. In fact, if you're exercising both the chest and triceps at the same time, this can be a wonderful exercise.

Here's how to do it:

Lie down on a bench or step, arms shoulder-width apart and grasping a barbell.

Begin by bending your elbows and hovering the barbell slightly above your ribs.

Focus on tightening the triceps as you press the barbell straight up over the ribs.

Drop, and repeat for one to three sets of eight to 16 reps.

2) Triceps dip

Your triceps ought to work with a considerably larger load than they can in a triceps-isolating activity, as you're lifting your full bodyweight.

Here’s how to do it:

Maintain the position by hoisting yourself up on side rails with your torso 90° to the floor. (Shifting your weight forward puts more focus on your chest and shoulders.)

Cross your feet, and bend your knees. Gradually reduce your body till your elbows are well below your shoulder joints.

Return to a position where your elbows are almost upright but not locked.

3) Skullcrushers

While there are numerous versions of this exercise, they all share one feature: elbow extension. The extended and lateral triceps heads come into play once the upper arms are secured in place, helping in getting triceps like Chuck Norris'.

Here’s how to do it:

Use an overhand grip on the inside grips of the EZ bar, and raise your arms upwards.

Gently lower the bar till it is approximately an inch from your forehead, keeping your elbows locked and tucked in. Maintain a perpendicular contact between your upper arms and the floor.

Return your arms to the starting position slowly but without locking your elbows.

4) Underhand cable pushdown

Instead of a straight bar, use two handle straps for a far more elbow-friendly workout that allows you to get a bigger squeeze and toned triceps like Chuck Norris'.

Here’s how to do it:

On the cable machine, grab two handle straps.

Stretch both arms down; pause with tension, and return to a position where the forearm is close to the upper arm.

Repeat the movement to complete 5-8 reps.

5) Bench dips

Try the bench dip if you're having trouble with traditional dips. Make sure you decrease slowly to maximise your time under stress before pulling back up explosively. Your triceps will be scorching by the time you're done, and you will get them toned like Norris' in no time.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your back on the bench, and grab it with both palms at shoulder width.

Extend your legs in front of you as far as they go. Descend your body slowly by bending your elbows till your forearm and arm form a 90-degree angle.

Return to the starting position using your triceps.

6) One arm kettlebell press

Utilizing one arm at a time helps concenrtate on the chest and triceps muscles, ensuring they are worked.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on the ground with one hand holding a kettlebell and your upper arm held by the floor.

Raise your arm straight upwards, and swing the kettlebell straight up. Return to the starting position with the kettlebell, and repeat.

7) Triceps Kickback

The key to this motion is to stabilise the upper arm with your shoulder while enabling the forearm to stretch behind you. That will work your triceps and help in developing them like Norris'.

Here’s how to do it:

To hold the back, place the right foot on a ramp or platform, and rest the right forearm on the thigh, or let the arm drop straight below the shoulders.

Raise your elbow up to chest level while holding a weight in your left hand.

Straighten the arm beyond you while keeping the elbow in that position and concentrating on squeezing the triceps muscle.

Continue for one to three sets of eight to 16 reps, lowering the forearms to around 90 degrees.

