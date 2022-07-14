7 Best Simple Home Exercises to Relieve Gas and Bloating

Relieving gas and bloating are a common concern for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet. That's because vegetarians and vegans generally consume a higher amount of fibre than non-vegetarians.

The biochemistry underlying your increased need to pass gas is rather straightforward: the bacteria in your gut ferment indigestible food (i.e. fibre) and creates gas as a consequence of digestion.

However, there are ways to pass the gas without discomfort and avoid bloating. Exercise is an excellent way to relieve gas and bloating, so read on to know how you can relieve yourself through exercise.

Home Exercises to Relieve Gas and Bloating

These seven exercises can help you relieve gas and bloating and get rid of digestive issues:

1) Ardha Apanasana (Knee-to-Chest)

The name of the asana means 'wind-relieving pose'. The posture is great for helping trapped gas move through your intestines.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lay flat on your back on the floor with your legs extended.

Pull one knee into the chest while retaining the leg by the shin or kneecap. The back of your head should remain flat against the ground.

Maintain the opposite leg in a long position. Before swapping sides, maintain this position for up to five minutes.

Alternately, you can curl into a ball by bringing your knees to your chest.

2) Supine Spinal Twist

This asana is a great way to stretch the stomach area and give it more space and massage your internal organs to reduce bloating and gas.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lying on the floor, form a 'T' with your arms.

Maintain alignment between your knees and hips while you lean both knees in the same direction towards the floor.

Try to maintain a roughly square chest and shoulders to the ceiling, but don't strain yourself.

3) Ananda Balasana

This exercise, also called the Happy Baby pose, is an excellent stretch for your hamstring and groin area. It also stretches your intestines, allowing gas to pass and relieving abdominal cramping.

Here's how you do the Ananda Balasana:

Lay on your back with your knees bent and feet on the ground.

Pull both knees towards the chest, and press the soles of the feet toward the ceiling. Your knees will bend forward.

Grab your shins, ankles or feet for support (depending on your flexibility). Pull your knees closer to the ground while keeping your feet extended up towards the sky and moving your legs apart softly.

Maintain head and neck contact with the ground. If it's comfortable, you can rock side to side. Maintain this position for one to five minutes.

4) Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

This pose uses gravity to lengthen your spine and settle your stomach. It massages the organs of your digestive system to relieve cramping and bloating.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Keep your feet approximately hip-distance apart.

Turn your waist forward so that your torso drapes over your thighs. Permit your head and neck to hang freely.

If your low back is tight, you can either stand with your legs straight, or bend your knees. You can lay your hands on the floor next to your feet, on your shins or behind your calves.

Hold this position for one to three minutes before rolling back up to the standing position.

5) Child's Pose

This asana calms down your gut and mind, at the same time relieving tension in the pelvic area.

Here's how you do this exercise:

On your hands and knees, assume the tabletop posture. Bring your big toes together, and spread your knees apart slightly.

Sink your hips toward your heels, and extend your arms out to the side. The stomach will lay between the thighs. You can rest your forehead on the ground or on a cushion.

Maintain this position for two to five minutes. If you experience pain in your low back, try stacking your hips over your knees while keeping your arms, head and chest firmly to the floor.

6) Legs Up The Wall

This pose can relieve tension in your lower body and also help relieve gas and bloating.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

This moderate inversion promotes blood circulation and improves digestion.

Lie on your back with your feet towards a wall.

Place your butt on the wall, and raise your legs to rest against the wall with your feet flexed and your arms at your sides, or wherever is most comfortable.

If your hamstrings are tight, sit further away from the wall, or place a bolster or long pillow beneath your lower back for added support.

The optimal position is one in which you do not need to 'hold up' your thigh bones.

7) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This is a great asana to relieve bloating and ease digestive troubles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

From a standing position with your feet hip-width apart, lean forward, and press your palms to the ground in front of you while maintaining a straight back and tight abs.

Imagine making a 'V' shape with your body, heels pressed into the ground (but maintain them raised with bent knees if you have tight hamstrings) and your tailbone drawn back and up.

Pull your shoulders away from your ears. and maintain an inward rib cage. Maintain this position for five to ten breaths.

You may put your feet as far back as you find comfortable.

Takeaway

Frequent gas and bloating is a side effect of a high-fibre diet, but keep in mind that fibre plays an important role in digestion. If you often have gas and bloating, try the aforementioned stretches for relief.

