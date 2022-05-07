7 Best Strength Training Exercises for Women to Get a Flat Stomach

Whether you’re trying to get a flat stomach, lose weight, or build lean muscle mass, strength training exercises are excellent for achieving these goals. Although the popular perception is that strength training is best suited to those who are looking to build muscle mass, a healthy dose of this type of physical activity is also very beneficial for people trying to lose weight and get into shape.

That said, it’s important to remember that strength training is only one half of the equation when it comes to improving your appearance — you’ll also need to take up a daily exercise routine which focuses on cardiovascular exercise.

Seven Effective Strength Training Exercises for Women

Strength training doesn’t require an expensive array of specialized equipment. You can get started with basic free weights like dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells, or use a cable machine or resistance bands in your own home.

1) Burpees

Performing burpees on a regular basis may help you burn belly fat faster than with other exercise or dieting. Burpees are a great fat-burning exercise that can help strengthen your muscles and keep your metabolism up all day. They'll keep you burning calories and reducing belly fat even after you've finished your workout.

To do this workout:

Begin by standing with your feet at shoulder width.

Squat down and position your hands directly beneath your shoulders on the floor.

Jump your legs back, coming into a pushup position.

Perform 1 pushup and then jump your feet back to the starting squat position.

Raise your arms overhead as you explosively jump up from the squat position, bringing them back down once you land.

Repeat this 6–10 times.

2) Decline Oblique Crunches

The decline oblique crunch, often known as a sit-up, is a great strength-building exercise that helps you define your abs. The decline crunch, in reality, is a rather basic workout that will not only strengthen your core but also help you come closer to achieving a six-pack ab.

To do this exercise:

Lie face up on an incline bench with your head supported.

Hold onto the sides of the bench to keep your body steady and raise your upper body slightly by placing both hands behind your head.

Then, rotate your torso to the right, bringing your right elbow toward your left knee.

Before lowering back down, pause for a second.

Repeat on the opposite side.

3) Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches might help trim your waist and tone your midsection. They are fantastic for increasing stability, flexibility, and coordination because they demand more leg movement than normal crunches.

To do Bicycle crunches:

Lie down facedown on the floor, knees bent and feet flat.

Place your hands by your ears, interlocking your fingers and pressing them into the floor.

Engage your abdominal muscles to lift your body off the ground while you raise your knees toward your hips.

Twist to the right, bringing your right elbow to meet your left knee.

At the same time, straighten and extend your right leg behind you.

4) Side Planks

Side planks target the quadratus lumborum, a deep spinal stabilizing muscle. Maintaining this muscle's strength can help you avoid back issues. This exercise trengthens your core without putting too much strain on your back, unlike crunches or situps.

To do this:

Lie on your right side. Place your right forearm below your shoulder and extend your legs, placing the left foot on top of the right one.

Then tighten your core and lift your hips to form a straight line with your body.

Raise your left arm straight up, rotate your torso toward the floor, and bring your left arm under your body to return to the starting position.

Repeat for about 8–12 reps.

5) Hollow Hold

The hollow hold is an isometric core exercise that improves your spine-stabilizing abdominal muscles. Beginners and experienced fitness lovers alike can safely practice this strength training exercise and receive the benefits of a stronger core if they use good form.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your back with both arms and legs extended.

Push your hips into the floor while lifting both your arms and your legs off the ground.

Hold this position, but if at any point you feel your hips lift up off the floor, you’ll be doing more harm than good.

This movement can happen very quickly, but work on holding this position for 30 seconds at a time.

6) Dead Bug

The dead bug is an effective strength training exercise for increasing contra-lateral limb activation while promoting overall core stability. This exercise teaches you how to move opposing limbs in synchrony while keeping your core stable and your back safe.

Here's how you do it:

Lie on your back with your arms extended and your legs straight.

Simultaneously lift your left arm and right leg. Bring them back to the starting position, then repeat with the opposite limbs.

Keep your back flat against the floor throughout.

Takeaway

While strength training exercise is an important component of a healthy lifestyle, you shouldn't overlook the benefits of a good diet. Eating lots of fruits and vegetables can give your stomach muscles the fuel to build strength and help you shed excess fat.

It's also important to drink plenty of water to keep your body from getting dehydrated. When combined, physical exercise and proper nutrition can help you reach your flat-stomach goals in a safe, effective manner.

