7 Best Stretches You Should Do When Sore after a Challenging Workout

Post-workout stretches are like the flossing of the fitness world - you know you should do it, but it's so easy to skip. Stretching at the end of your workout is extremely important as it helps relieve the tension in your muscles, boost flexibility, improve circulation, and reduce the risk of injury. Stretching will also leave you feeling happier and relaxed as your wound up muscles will be loosened and your entire body will feel more at ease.

Since nobody wants to prolong their stretching time post workout, we bring you some amazing post workout stretches that will relax your body and stretch several groups of muscles at once, thus being more efficient as well as effective.

Best Post-Workout Stretches

1) Lunge with Spinal Twist

This is one of the best post-workout stretches that will loosen up the entire body after sitting all day and will provide relief from common aches and pain. It loosens up the hip flexors and relieves lower back pain.

How to do it:

Start off in a standing position, with your feet together. Now take a large step forward with your left foot to assume a staggered stance.

Bend your left knee to drop into a lunge such that you feel a stretch at the front of your right thigh.

Place your right hand on the ground and twist your upper body to the left side, simultaneously extending your left arm upwards.

Hold for 30-60 seconds. Repeat with your right side.

2) Child’s Pose

Another great post-workout stretch is the child's pose, which gently stretches your spine, thighs, hips and ankles.

How to do it:

On your yoga mat, kneel with your knees wider than hip-width apart and your feet together behind you.

Now sit back on your heels and fold forward, resting your stomach on your thighs. Extend your arms forward and place your forehead on the ground. In addition to your hips and glutes, you'll feel this stretch in your shoulders and back.

To deepen the stretch, gently press your chest and shoulders toward the ground.

Hold for 30-60 seconds.

3) Piriformis Stretch

This post-workout stretch targets your piriformis muscle that runs from the base of your spine to your thigh bone. The muscle affects how well you move your hips, back, legs, and buttocks, and relieves tension in these body parts.

How to do it:

Begin by sitting on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.

While maintaining your right leg's flat position on the ground, lift your left leg, bend it, and place your left ankle on your right knee.

Arch your back slightly and lean forward until you feel a stretch in your buttocks. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds, then repeat it with your right leg on the left knee.

Repeat 2-3 times for each leg.

4) Cat Cow Stretch

This is a great post-workout stretch for those who suffer from a weak back and lower-back pain. This stretch will relax your back muscles and relieve tension and tightness in your lower back.

How to do it:

Start off in the tabletop position with your hands and knees on the floor and your spine in a relaxed, neutral position.

Inhale as you press your chest forward while allowing your abdomen to sink toward the floor.

Raise your head, loosen your shoulders, and start breathing out.

Now arch your spine upward, with your tailbone tucked in and your pubic bone pushed forward.

Relax your head toward the floor. Repeat the action multiple times within a minute.

5) Standing Calf Stretch

The standing calf stretch activates the calf muscles, increases the range of motion and flexibility, and relieves muscle soreness.

How to do it:

Begin by standing near a wall or chair for support, with one foot in front of the other and the front knee bent slightly.

Maintain a straight back knee, plant both heels on the ground, and lean toward the wall or chair.

You should feel a stretch down your back leg's calf.

Try to hold this position for 20-30 seconds.

Alternate legs and perform at least 2-3 repetitions on each side.

6) Overhead Triceps Stretch

This stretch improves flexibility, lengthens muscles, increases the range of motion, and relieves muscle tension.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and roll your shoulders back and down to relieve any tension.

Extend your right arm to the ceiling, then bend your elbow to bring your right palm to the middle of your back.

Bring your left hand up to your right elbow and gently pull it downwards.

Before switching arms, hold this stretch for 20 to 30 seconds on each arm.

Repeat on each side two or three times, striving to stretch more with each repetition.

7) Happy Child Pose

This is a great post-workout stretch that opens up the inner thighs, hips, and groin. It relieves tension in the hamstring and reduces lower back pain.

How to do it:

Lie flat on the floor (or a mat) on your back.

With your head flat on the mat, bend your knees 90 degrees toward your chest. Point the bottom of your feet toward the ceiling.

Grab the inside or outside of your feet with a forward-reaching grasp.

Spread apart your knees and move them toward your armpits.

Flex your heels into your hand and gently rock side-to-side. Just be a happy baby, like you were back in your childhood.

Remain in this position while taking numerous deep breaths in and out.

Try these 7 post-workout stretches and you will feel your body loosen up and relax after a challenging workout that leaves you sore. However, if you face unusual pain or discomfort during a stretch, do not attempt it further and get medical help.

