7 Best Stretching Exercises for the Calf and Soleus Muscles

Calf pain can be a common complaint among runners, and it is often associated with injuries, such as a calf strain or calf pull. Muscle soreness in the calves may be caused by repetitive stress on the muscle, caused by under-developed muscle tissue. To improve your calves' flexibility and exercise abilities, try these 7 great stretches.

Stretching before and after a workout will help to improve your performance and flexibility and reduce the risk of injury.

Best Stretches for Calf and Soleus Muscles

The best thing you can do to prevent injury is increase your flexibility. When flexible, joints can move beyond their normal range of motion without cracking or straining.

1) Standing Gastrocnemius Stretch

This stretch targets the significant muscle just below the back of the knee. Lean against a wall, a railing, or a chair. This stretch resembles that of the Achilles tendon and the heel. It is focused on the calves rather than the Achilles tendon if you keep your knee straight.

To stretch your calves

Stand about arm's length from a wall. Place both hands on the wall, shoulder-width apart, and extend one foot behind you with one heel on the ground and the other foot closer to the wall.

Lean into the wall with your hips until you feel a stretch in your calf.

Hold this stretch for about 15-20 seconds, and then change sides.

2) Standing Soleus Stretch

This is a simple stretching exercise that you may do while standing. It targets the Achilles tendon and the soleus muscle on the side and bottom region of the calf. This stretch targets the soleus and Achilles tendon rather than the gastrocnemius muscle by bending your knee.

To do this stretch

Stand with your feet staggered and weight distributed evenly on both feet.

Bend your knees and lower yourself to the ground.

The stretch should be felt in the back leg just above the heel.

Sink slowly with your hips to deepen the stretch and hold for about 30 seconds. Change sides.

3) Calf and Achilles Stretch

This is a more advanced approach to stretch the rear of the entire lower leg, including the calves (gastrocnemius), soleus, Achilles tendon, and, to some extent, the hamstrings.

To do this stretch

Start on your hands and knees, with your knees underneath your hips and your hands under your shoulders.

Lift your knees and hips off the floor, and then raise the opposite knee so that your foot is in line with your body.

Hold this position and slowly bend the knee on the ground until you feel a stretch in the calf of that leg.

4) Foam Roller Exercise

Another approach to stretch muscles and tendons is to use a foam roller for self-massage and myofascial release. The muscles and soft tissues of the lower leg are targeted in this application of the roller.

To do this exercise:

Place the roller under your calves while seated on the floor with your legs out in front of you.

Slowly roll from the knee to the ankle, pausing on any tight or uncomfortable regions with your hands for support.

To work the entire muscle group, change your toe posture (in/out or pointed/flexed).

5) Soleus Bridge

You can strengthen the soleus by modifying your typical hip extension workout by lifting the muscles of your calves on an elevated platform. You'll perform a standard hip extension with a heel rise at the top.

To do the soleus bridge:

Lie on the floor and place the balls of your feet on a foam roll or weight plate.

Lift your hips and squeeze your glutes while raising your calves.

Lower your body back down to complete one repetition, then repeat.

6) Farmer's Walk on Toes

This calf-strengthening and balance variant of the conventional farmer's walk is excellent for functional strengthening and balance of the calves.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, core engaged, and shoulders down.

Lift your heels so that you're standing on your toes and not heels while doing this movement.

Then walk forward on your toes for a set number of reps or a specific time.

7) Jump rope

Jumping rope is a terrific calf endurance exercise that also improves total-body coordination.

To do this exercise:

Jump with both feet while spinning the rope under and over your head, holding the grips of a jump rope in each hand.

Maintain a strong core and lower shoulders.

Takeaway

In essence, calf raises are a great move to incorporate into your leg workout. However, if you want to supplement them and make them even more effective in building the calves and soleus muscle groups, you should try adding some full-range calf raises or additional reps or sets of traditional raises.

The suggested workouts are some of the best ways to stretch these muscles, but make sure you hold each stretch for 25 seconds at a minimum. The muscles in your calves are probably the easiest to over-stretch, so take care!

