7 Best Workouts for Men to Get Shredded Abs

Attaining shredded abs involves some hard work and dedication. A common goal people have is to achieve a six pack, but not everyone gets one.

To attain a ripped six pack is not an easy task, due to both low fat levels in the abs area and the muscle definition under the abs.

Best Workouts to Get You 6-Pack Abs

As there are millions of workouts online, you are most likely overwhelmed by the sheer number of exercises available for your abs. Nevertheless, use these top seven ab workouts to start sculpting your body:

1) Hanging Leg Raises

Hanging from your hands requires a lot of core strength—the kind of strength that's found in the middle of your body. The muscles in the upper and lower parts of your abs region get a great workout with this move.

To do a hanging leg raise:

Using an overhand grip, hold on to the pullup bar, or strap your arms to your abdominals.

Pull your belly button towards your spine to activate your abs, and extend your knees past your hips.

To complete one repetition, return to the long-leg hanging posture.

2) Spiderman Plank

In this variation of the classic plank exercise, you'll target your entire core, particularly the deep transverse abdominis and the obliques.

To do this plank variation for your abs:

Place your hands and feet in a plank position or the top of a push-up.

Lift your right leg, and bring your knee in close to your torso such that it touches your right triceps.

As you complete your reps on the right, maintain a tight posture. Move to the left.

3) Ab Rollout

A stability ball can provide a great core workout, but you need to keep your back straight, or you may hurt it. Try this exercise instead.

Here's how you do an ab rollout:

Get on all fours with your hands on a stability ball.

Keep your belly strongly pulled in towards your spine, and roll the ball out as far away as you can.

To complete one repetition, roll the ball back in your direction. Keep your back straight the entire time.

4) Cable Wood Chop

To successfully improve rotational movement and boost muscles like the quadratus lumborum and obliques, which are responsible for twisting and contribute to a cut-looking middle, fix a resistance band to a strong anchor, or use a cable machine set at shoulder height.

To do this ab workout:

Grab the grip with both hands while standing with your left side towards the cable machine.

Plant your feet hip-distance apart, and back away just enough to feel the tension.

Keep your arms outstretched as you turn to the right away from the anchor point.

To avoid being pulled by the cable, control your return to the starting position such that you can fight the rotation.

Complete each exercise on one side before switching.

5) Oblique Crunch

This exercise works on the sides of your waist and the muscles around the core. To make it more difficuly, lift your legs a few centimetres off the ground for the duration of each rep before switching sides.

To perform this ab workout:

Lie on your back, with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, and put your right hand behind your head, elbow flared out and left palm parallel to your torso.

Lift your shoulders off the floor, and rotate your body to bring your right elbow towards your left knee.

Slowly lower, and repeat all reps before swapping sides.

6) Dead Bug

To avoid straining your lower back during this exercise, make sure to maintain continual tension in your abs.

To do this move:

Start on the floor, with your legs and arms extended in front of you.

Lift one leg and the opposite arm off the floor.

Slowly return them to the starting position, and repeat with the other arm and leg.

7) Reverse Crunch

This exercise challenges your rectus abdominis. Incorporate resistance bands or a cable machine to set your six-pack on fire.

Here's how you do a reverse crunch:

Your palms should be facing down while you rest on your back with your arms by your sides.

By tightening your abs, bend your knees, and bring them up to your chest.

Roll your pelvis to raise your hips off the ground as they rise.

Squeeze at the peak, and slowly drop your legs till they are parallel to the ground.

Takeaway

If you're looking to get a ripped six pack, it's important to have a better understanding of what foods to eat and when to eat them. Getting shredded abs is not just about lifting weights or doing endless crunches.

It's as much about what you're eating, when you're eating and how often you're eating. As long as you can find the right balance between your diet and exercise, achieving the body you've always wanted is only a matter of time.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! Nah, not feeling it. 0 votes so far