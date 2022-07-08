How to Use an Ab Roller: 5 Best Exercises You Can Do Using This Machine

Before you go out and buy an ab roller, it's helpful to know what they are and how you can use them to get the best results.

There are many different types of exercise wheels available. While some simply roll back and forth or go up and down, others focus on specific exercises.

Best Ab Roller Workouts That You Can Do Today

Here's a list of the five best exercises you can do on a roller that can help you strengthen your abs while improving balance, stability and coordination as well:

1) Ab Wheel Knee Tuck

It's a terrific way to introduce the ab wheel. It's a knee tuck version that works your lower abs and your core's very center. As you can use your arm for stability, it's still on the easier end of the difficulty scale.

For this exercise, you'll need an ab wheel with foot straps.

Here's how you do it:

Attach the ab roller to the feet using straps.

Set up a plank position. Keep your body in a straight line and your arms extended.

From your wrists to your shoulders, your arms should be arranged in a single vertical line.

Do it to the extent that you can without straining, and tuck your knees up towards your chest.

After a brief hold, slowly return to the neutral position.

2) Ab Roller Plank

This difficult exercise works the top, bottom and sides of your core by modifying the plank. Enhancing control, stability and weight balance are some benefits of using the ab roller plank.

To do this exercise:

Begin on your hands and knees while holding the handles of the ab wheel so that the wheel is positioned directly below your shoulders.

Extend your arms fully.

Just your toes and the wheel should be able to support your weight when you take a step back and straighten your legs.

Maintain this posture for 30 to 60 seconds. Make sure your entire body is in alignment, from your ankles to the top of your head.

Kneel back down to the floor.

3) Ab Roller Pike

Ab wheel pikes are even better for your lower abs and deep core, taking things up a notch. You'll need an ab roller with foot straps for this motion, much like for the knee tucks with the ab roller.

To do this move:

Put your feet in the ab wheel's straps, and stand up straight.

Align your body from head to heels and your wrists under your elbows.

Bring the roller in front of you while maintaining your upright posture. Form a 'V' with your legs and torso.

When you get to peak 'V;, stop for a second, and return to your starting position.

4) Bird Dog Ab Roll Workout

During ab wheel rollouts, raising one knee off the floor makes you concentrate even more intently on stability. By engaging each muscle separately, this ensures that the muscles on both sides of your core are equally active.

Here's how you do it:

Grab the ab wheel in front of you as you kneel on a cushion or mat. Extend your arms fully.

Lengthen your left leg behind you, and lift your left knee.

Reduce your height till your body is nearly horizontal and close to the floor.

Hold for a short, and return to your starting position by rolling.

Repeat by extending your right leg.

5) Kneeling Ab Wheel Rollout (Single Arm)

Here's another challenging workout that isolates one part of your body at a time. A modified ab roller with two wheels and room between them for gripping is required to do this exercise.

To do this exercise:

Start with your torso straight up and knees bent.

Take hold of the ab roller in one hand.

As soon as your body is parallel to the ground, push the roller away from you.

Return to your starting location slowly.

Repeat 10–12 times on each side.

Benefits

Exercises using an ab roller strengthen your core, as you need to stabilise your spine to do them correctly. Additionally, they aid in enhancing your body's capacity for balance, which is beneficial when engaging in sports.

Ab wheel rollouts are, without a doubt, the finest option if you want to work out all your muscle groups at once. Exercises with an ab roller tone your arms, shoulders and abdominal while reducing body fat.

Takeaway

The ab roller is a phenomenal piece of equipment, as it can take your core workouts from replicate planking to the next level. Just remember that it’s not a piece of exercise equipment for beginners. If you can, start with something less advanced, like crunches and planks, before moving onto more difficult moves.

Remember to take things as slow as possible and to master your hella-hard workout before moving on to the next level. Don’t rush things, or you risk injury and poor results.

