7 Best Workouts You Can Do to Get Rid of Cellulite

Cellulite is a skin ailment characterised by dimpled and lumpy skin. It's a normal and perfectly natural phenomenon that appears mostly on the abdomen, thighs and buttocks, but can also appear on the arms.

Cellulite is not harmful in any way, but it may look unsightly, making people conscious about wearing clothes that reveal body parts affected by it. Although the appearance of cellulite is not in your hands, no one would blame you for wanting to have smooth-looking skin.

Research suggests that cellulite can be reduced through exercise. However, there is still the possibility that while exercise can help reduce the appearance of cellulite, it may not be able to eliminate it entirely.

Workouts That Can Help Reduce Cellulite

Perform these seven workouts regularly to get rid of or reduce the appearance of cellulite.

1) Lateral Lunge

Lateral lunges target many lower body muscles, like your quads, adductors, glutes, hamstrings and calves. They can help you tone up your thighs and get rid of unwanted cellulite.

To perform a lateral lunge:

Stand upright; with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Starting with your left leg, take a large stride to the side while bending your left knee and assuming a seated position.

Concurrently lift your arms in front of you for balance. Your right leg must be straight.

Your chest should be lifted and buttocks pulled back and down, hitting your glutes and hamstrings specifically.

This exercise requires considerable hip mobility and flexibility; so, do not force anything that does not feel natural.

Return to the starting position by extending your right foot upwards.

Perform 8–12 repetitions on this side before switching legs and performing 8–12 repetitions on the other.

2) Glute Bridge

Glute bridges work out your glutes, hamstrings and core. They are a great way to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Here's how they're done:

Begin by lying facedown on the floor with bent knees, flat feet and arms at your sides with palms facing down.

Inhale, and push through your heels while activating your core, glutes and hamstrings to lift your hips off the ground. Your upper back should be in a straight line with your knees.

Pause, and squeeze at the peak before returning to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 15–20 repetitions. Aim for 8–12 reps for three sets when lifting weights.

3) Curtsy Lunge

Curtsy lunges target your glutes, quads, calves and core. They strengthen your gluteus medius, which is an important muscle for hip and knee stabilisation. They can help tone down your lower body and reduce cellulite.

To do a curtsy lunge:

For balance, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms comfortably bent in front of you.

As if you were curtsying, step backwards with your right leg crossing over your midline so that your right foot lands diagonally behind you. Bent both legs such that your back knee descends towards the ground.

After a brief break, return to the starting position by driving through your left heel and contracting your glutes to complete one repetition.

Perform 8–12 repetitions, and switch sides. Rest, and perform two additional sets.

4) Bulgarian Split Squat

This exercise targets your quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes and helps reduce the appearance of cellulite. It can help you build a strong butt.

Here's how it's done:

Facing away from a step or bench, maintain a distance of two feet from it.

Place the top of your left foot on the bench or step by bending your left knee and placing the top of your left foot on the bench/step.

Bend your right knee, and squat down as far as possible. Ensure that your chest, hips and shoulders are looking forward at all times.

To return to the starting position, press down on your right heel to complete one repetition.

Perform 8–12 repetitions or 2–3 sets.

5) Reverse Lunge

Reverse lunges are another great option to work out your glutes, hamstrings and core as well as get rid of cellulite.

Here's how a reverse lunge is done:

With your hands on your hips, maintain a hip-width stance.

Shift your weight to your left foot, and take a substantial step backwards with your right foot.

Lower your right leg till your thigh is perpendicular to the ground and your knee is bent at a 90-degree angle. Likewise, your left knee should be bent 90 degrees.

To return the body to the starting posture, press into the heel, and squeeze the glutes to complete one repetition.

Perform 8 to 12 reps for two to three sets.

6) Squat Jumps

Squat jumps are an advanced variation of squats and help build strength and agility. It's a high impact compound exercise that works out your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, lower back, abdominals, calves, arms and upper body. It can help reduce the appearance of cellulite in your lower body.

Squat jumps are done as follows:

Begin by standing upright, keeping your arms at your sides and your feet shoulder-width apart.

Imagine you are sitting back in a chair with your arms extended in front of you as you begin to squat down.

On the ascent back up, propel yourself into a jump, and support the movement by lowering your arms.

Land as softly as possible, allowing the balls of your feet to strike the ground first, and repeat immediately.

Perform three sets of 10–15 repetitions.

7) Step-ups

Step-ups can strengthen your glutes and enhance your balance. This unilateral exercise focuses on one side of the body at a time, helping you increase your strength. It's a great move to tone up your body and get rid of unwanted cellulite.

Here's how step-ups are done:

Place yourself two feet before a locked box or bench. Ensure that the surface does not shift, else it can cause injury.

Raise your right foot atop the box or bench. Your hips, knees and ankles should all form right angles of 90 degrees. This represents the initial position.

Press your right foot into the box or bench, and clench your glutes to lift your body off the ground.

Keep your left foot in the air instead of placing it on top of the box or bench.

Return your body to the ground to complete one repetition.

Continue for 15–20 repetitions, and swap feet.

Takeaway

The aforementioned seven workouts can help you build muscle in your lower body and gradually help you lose fat and tone up. That might help reduce the appearance of cellulite and make you feel more confident.

