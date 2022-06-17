7 Best Yoga Poses for a Relaxing Evening Practice

Yoga poses are by nature extremely relaxing, helping the body to relieve stress and physical tension in the muscles.

After a long day, all one would want to do is have dinner and go to sleep. However, performing some relaxing yoga poses in the evening can help you feel better, sleep better and be more energetic the next day.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at some yoga poses that can help you unwind"

Best Yoga Poses for Relaxing

Here we look at some interesting and easy yoga poses that will help you unwind and relax after a long day:

1) Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

This pose stretches your hamstrings and calves, improves blood flow to your brain and also helps relieve chronic back pain. To perform this yoga pose:

Assume the table pose by placing your hands and feet on the mat. Keep your spine neutral. (Your back forms the top of the table, while hands and feet form the legs). Breathe normally. As you exhale, lift your hips up while straightening your knees and elbows. Your body will resemble an inverted V-shape at this point. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart, feet hip-width apart and parallel to each other. The toes should point straight ahead. Your ears should touch your inner arms. Hold the Adho Mukha Svanasana, and take deep, long breaths. Keep your gaze on your navel. Exhale, and bend your knees, returning to the table pose. Relax.

2) Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana helps lower back pain and improves blood circulation (Image via Pexels @Anete Lusina)

This pose helps improve blood circulation, relieve neck and shoulder pain, and reduce fatigue and stress. It also helps relieve back pain. To perform this pose:

Begin by lying down on the mat on your stomach. Place your palms flat on the ground directly underneath your shoulders. Your elbows should be tucked into your sides and bent straight back. Look down at the mat, keeping your neck in a neutral position. Your pubic bone may be anchored to the floor. Breathe in, and lift your chest off the floor. Pull your shoulders back while keeping your lower ribs on the floor. Your elbows should be tucked in and not winged out to either side. Keep your neck neutral, and don’t try to look up. Keep your gaze on the floor. Once you perform this pose regularly, try to straighten your arms, and roll your head as far back as it goes to give your back a deeper stretch.

3) Malasana (Garland Pose)

The Malasana opens up the hips and groins and is often advised to those who spend a lot of time sitting on chairs. The pose helps relieve the muscles in the lower body and strengthens the feet and ankles. To perform this yoga pose:

Stand on the mat with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees, and lower your butt towards the floor to perform a full squat. You may turn out your toes a little bit to the outside. With your upper arms, bring your palms together into the Anjali mudra or the prayer position. Your hands should ideally be at the centre of your heart, with your forearms parallel to the floor. The pressure from your elbows should help open your knees more. Your spine should be straight and your shoulders relaxed and away from your ears. Hold the asana for five breaths, and straighten the legs to come out of it.

4) Prasarita Padottanasana (Standing Wide-Legged Forward Bend)

The Prasarita Padottanasana deeply stretches your legs, back and arms (Image via Pexels @Marta Wave)

The Prasarita Padottanasana provides a deep stretch for the legs, back and arms. It also helps increase blood circulation to the brain and is extremely relaxing. To perform this yoga pose:

Assume the Tadasana pose, and continue to increase the space between your legs till they are 3-4 feet apart. Keep your feet parallel to each other. Your toes may point slightly inward. Breathe in, and lift your arms to your sides, making them parallel to the floor. Breathe out, and bend your torso forward at your hip joint while maintaining a straight spine. Once your torso is parallel to the ground, place your hands on the floor directly underneath your shoulders. Try to bend further as you breathe out to bring your head towards the floor in between your hands. Actively engage your thighs to activate your quadriceps. Press your hands to the floor to achieve a good stretch. Inhale, and stretch your arms out to the sides. Slowly lift your torso while maintaining a flat back. Exhale, and lower your arms back down to your sides as you return to the Tadasana.

5) Eka Pada Rajakapotasana (Pigeon Pose)

The pigeon pose works as a hip-opener and forward bend, targeting your thighs, groin, back, piriformis and psoas. It's a great antidote to sitting for long periods. To perform this yoga pose:

Start with the Downward Facing Dog, and bring your right leg forward, as if stepping into a lunge. Instead, bend your right knee to the floor on the outside of your right hand. The right foot should be facing your left hand. Bring your left knee down to the mat such that your left leg is flat on the floor. The toes of your left leg should be pointing straight back. Your hips need to be squared towards the front of your mat. If you feel comfortable, bring your torso down into a forward bend over your right leg. Keep your hips square and your weight balanced equally on both sides, as best as you can. Your forehead should reach towards the floor. Rise back up, bringing your hands in line with your hips. To release yourself from the pose, curl your left toes on the floor, and step back into a Downward Facing Dog. Repeat the pose with the other leg.

6) Marjariasana (Cat Pose)

The Marjariasana is one of the best yoga poses to help relieve lower back pain. It brings flexibility to the spine, strengthens the wrists and shoulders, improves digestion and relaxes the mind. To perform this yoga pose:

Get down on all fours, and form a table such that your back forms the table top and your hands and feet form the legs. Your hands should be directly under your shoulders; your knees should be under your hips. Look straight ahead. Inhale, and raise your chin, tilting your head backwards, pushing your navel downwards and raising your tailbone. Your glutes should be compressed. Hold this position for a few moments. Exhale, and drop your chin to your chest, arching your back up as much as you can and relaxing the buttocks. Hold this position for a few moments. Repeat 6-8 times.

7) Ananda Balasana (Happy Baby Pose)

This pose will help open your hips and stretch your inner thighs, hamstrings and groin. It also helps relieve stress and fatigue, calming you down. To perform this yoga pose:

Lie down on your mat with your back down, and find a neutral spine position. Pull your knees toward your chest, raising your legs but keeping your hips down. Your tailbone should be on the mat. The soles of your feet should be facing the ceiling. Wrap your two index fingers around your big toes, and pull down lightly. That will release your hips, allowing your knees to come closer to your chest as you relax. Take your time to relax, and breathe deeply. Enjoy the stretch in your hamstrings. Allow your back to relax on the floor. Just be a happy baby.

Enjoy these ultimate relaxing yoga poses, and tell us which one is your favourite.

