7 Best Yoga Poses for Your Pilates Workout

Yoga poses and Pilates are two separate and different disciplines, yet they are also extremely compatible. Transforming from one to the other can sometimes give us a new perspective on how we approach a practice or our yoga and Pilates routines in general.

You increase awareness of your body and breath in yoga and Pilates, and you are often incentivized throughout the session to concentrate on your diaphragmatic breathing to keep you strong and centred.

Must Try Yoga Poses to Enhance Your Pilates Moves

Try these yoga poses and see what you may learn about your Pilates practice by mixing in some yoga every now and then.

1) Forward fold

This is one of the most fantastic yoga poses to employ as part of any workout warm-up. This stance, combined with calm and steady breathing, can help reduce blood hypertension over time.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and drop your torso to the floor by gradually hinging forward at the hips.

Bend your knees wide to relieve pressure on your lower spine and hamstrings.

With opposite hands, grasp your ankles or opposite elbows.

Take a deep breath and let gravity pull your body down to the ground.

Your head, neck, shoulders, and torso should all be relaxed.

Swing your torso or shake your head softly.

Stand back up after a minute of holding.

2) Chair pose

The chair pose burns stomach fat. This is one of the best yoga poses that strengthens thighs, calves, spine, and ankles while stretching the shoulders and the chest.

Here’s how to do it:

Raise your head and touch your big toes.

Inhale and raise your arms to the ceiling, palms facing each other, supporting your head and neck.

As you stretch up through the neck, lower your shoulders down your back. Bend your knees and sit back slightly as if you were in a chair as you exhale.

Lengthen the spine with each breath.

Sit a little further in the chair with each exhalation.

Your thighs will eventually be parallel to the ground. Reduce the stress on your lower back by lowering your tailbone to the floor.

Maintain a strong grip on your knees and thighs by using your core muscles.

3) Crescent lunge

Tight hips can induce backache, knee discomfort, and injury, keeping you out of the play, the gym, and at your desk in pain. Crescent lunge is one of the best yoga poses to avoid back aches.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin by getting down on your hands and knees.

Bring your right foot into a lunge between your hands, maintaining your right knee exactly above your heel.

Slowly elevate your back knee off the ground while inhaling.

As you straighten your back leg, push your back heel against the wall behind you. As you hold and breathe, keep your spine long.

Continue to squeeze the rear heel behind you while allowing your hips to fall forward. Hold for one minute before switching to the other side.

4) Bridge pose

Bridge pose is one of the greatest yoga poses to expand the chest and loosen muscle tension, allowing for deeper, more comfortable breathing. Practicing this pose will help relieve upper respiratory difficulties and boost efficiency in all physical activities over time.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on your back, twist your knees, and spread your feet hip-width apart on the floor. The back line of your heels should touch with your hands.

Lift your hips off the ground and thrust them into the ceiling as you inhale.

Maintain a straight line between your knees and your toes.

Move your arms underneath your body, weave your fingers, and push the backs of your hands into the floor while continuing to elevate your hips for an extra shoulder stretch.

Allow your hips to float a bit higher with each breath for 45 seconds. Lower your hips while exhaling.

5) Half bow pose

This is one of the best yoga poses for stress relief since it opens the chest and allows you to take in more oxygen.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on your belly and reach back with your left arm and palm facing up, towards your left foot. Stretch your right arm ahead of you and your right leg behind you.

Bend your left knee to the point where your heel meets your buttocks. Take a deep breath in and hold along the outside of your left ankle.

As you lift your thighs off the floor, drive your ankle into your hand and your palm into your ankle. Continue to press your legs up and back while breathing deeply and fully.

Switch sides after 30 seconds of holding.

6) Tree pose

This stance allows you to extend your entire body from your heels to the tips of your fingers. It is one of the best yoga poses as it will also aid in the improvement of your balance.

Here’s how to do it:

For this stance, begin by standing straight.

Raise your hands over your head.

On your right leg, maintain balance.

Bend your left knee towards the left and position your left foot against the inner thigh of your right leg.

Hold the position for 30 seconds. Rep with the other leg.

7) Child’s pose

One of the most calming yoga poses is Child's Pose. It re-establishes the connection between the breath and the body, as well as delivering soothing energy to all of the muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Gently bend your knees and descend your butt to your feet as you raise your torso towards to the ground over your knees from the Downward-Facing Dog.

Lower your head and shoulders to the floor.

Lay your arms along your body, palms down, or wrap your arms under your brow to support your head. Take a few deep breaths and meditate for as long as you need.

