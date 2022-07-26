7 Calisthenics Exercises Using Gymnastic Rings for Functional Strength

Gymnastic rings have been used as training equipment for many years to develop functional strength. Beginners often start with the pull-up bar, but in terms of progress and challenges, the gymnastic ring is a much more advanced exercise tool.

There are many different calisthenic exercises using gymnastic rings, which can be great for training with rings. The body weight develops differently on a gym ring than on paracords or a pullup bar. Also, the ring muscles are used in completely different ways in the exercises.

Best Calisthenics Exercises (Gymnastic Rings) for Functional Strength

Here's a look at the seven best calisthenics exercises for functional strength:

1) Assisted Ring Dip

Ring dips are a great functional strength exercise that works the triceps and chest simultaneously. As they work the stabiliser muscles as well and isolate the movement, they're a lot easier on your joints.

To perform a ring dip:

Start with your arms extended long above your head, and keep your body straight.

Bend your elbows, and bring your upper arms parallel to the floor. Use your triceps to press back up to the top position.

You can make this exercise easier by performing it on the ground or easier by wearing a weight vest.

2) Ring Row

Bodyweight rows on gymnastic rings are an amazing functional strength exercise that can easily be scaled from beginner to advanced. With rings, it's very easy to work with different muscle groups in any order you'd like, making them very suitable for the entire body.

To do this exercise:

Grab the rings. Lean back, and pull the straps toward your rib cage.

Make sure to keep your shoulder blades retracted and squeezed together as you pull.

Stop when your hands are about even with your lower chest and upper rib cage, squeezing your elbows back and in.

Reverse the move, and return to the starting position.

3) Ring Push-up

Ring push-ups are hands down the best variation of push-ups, as they emphasise building functional strength in the shoulders and increased coordination and muscle recruitment in the chest, triceps and core.

To do this move:

Start with your arms at the top position, and go down till your elbows are at 90 degrees with your hands close to your chest.

Use the support from your core and glutes to keep yourself stable during this exercise.

4) Hanging Knee Raise

The hanging knee raise is an efficient and effective core exercise that increases functional strength in your abdominal muscles. It's great for improving grip strength, as you're hanging by your own grip throughout each set.

To perform a hanging knee raise:

Grab a pullup bar with an overhand pronated grip.

Contract your lower abs by tilting your pelvis towards your ribs and engaging your glutes.

Raise your knees towards your chest while maintaining braced lower abs and a hollowed position.

Slowly lower to the starting position.

Perform the desired number of repetitions.

5) Bicep Curl

The biceps curl exercise largely targets the elbow flexors, especially the biceps muscles, which are located in front of your upper arm. It also targets the muscle of the lower arm.

To do bicep curls:

Face the anchor point of the TRX or rings.

Grab them with an underhand grip, and let your body hang.

Brace your core, and keep your shoulders drawn back.

Pull yourself up by squeezing your biceps and bending at the elbow till your arms are fully extended.

Slowly return to the starting position without releasing tension in your arms and shoulders.

6) Ring Pull-up

Gymnastic ring pull-ups are a great functional strength exercise for the back muscles and can also work the biceps and forearms.

To do this exercise:

Stand underneath a pair of gymnastic rings.

Make sure they're high enough off the ground so that you don't touch the floor when you lower yourself.

Hold onto the rings so that your palms are facing towards you.

Pull your chest up to the rings by bending your arms, and keep your body straight.

Once your chest is at its highest point, hold this position for a second before lowering yourself back down.

7) L-sit

The L-sit is a tough bodyweight exercise that targets your core and shoulder muscles, as well as your triceps. You can do it with parallel bars, at a dip station, on the floor or even with rings.

To do this exercise:

Get in a dip position by leaning forward and resting your weight on your arms.

Extend your legs straight down towards the floor, and keep them together.

Raise your feet off the ground till they're parallel to it.

To make this exercise easier, you can bend your knees or lift one leg at a time.

Takeaway

Calisthenic Exercise Rings can help you target a variety of muscle groups and train for ultimate functional strength. These things are so simple that anybody can use them in their everyday workout, and with the right level of dedication you'll be able to master various exercises like never before.

