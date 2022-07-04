7 Common Health Benefits of Gum Arabic or Acacia Fiber

Acacia fiber or gum arabic is a gum that is exuded from the sap of certain trees, such as the Acacia senegal tree. The acacia tree grows mostly in Africa and some parts of India and Pakistan.

Acacia fiber is edible and has come to be known as a good source of dietary fiber. It's often used as a dietary fiber supplement, as it tends to make people feel full, so they might stop eating earlier than they otherwise would. It'salso used in the food industry as a thickening agent and emulsifier.

The high fiber property of Acacia fiber can lead to weight loss, reduced cholesterol levels, reduced blood sugar and other health benefits.

Health Benefits of Gum Arabic or Acacia Fiber

Here's a look at seven health benefits of acacia fiber:

1) Can improve gut health

The best health benefits offered by gum arabic stem from its high fiber content. The digestive system is unable to digest fiber, which helps bulk up and soften stool and improves waste elimination. However, fiber also serves as a food source for microorganisms that reside in the large intestine.

That stimulates the multiplication of beneficial bacteria, resulting in the production of short-chain fatty acids that nourish intestinal cells. Consequently, the intestinal barrier becomes more robust, preventing it from being leaky. Acacia fiber is an excellent prebiotic supplement and also has anti-inflammatory and high digestive tolerance properties.

Researchers are investigating how gum arabic can improve the balance of beneficial gut bacteria. Although the results are encouraging, the research is restricted to test tube and animal studies, and more research in humans is required.

2) Prolongs satiety

Fiber takes longer to digest, prolonging satiety. Many studies have demonstrated that supplementation with acacia fiber suppresses appetite in healthy humans.

By absorbing water from the stomach and the intestinal tract to form a gel, acacia gum can delay digestion. This gel is responsible for the sensation of fullness and for preventing hunger between meals. It also prevents insulin surges by slowing absorbing glucose, as fast glucose absorption can lead to weight gain.

Researchers have suggested adding gum arabic to food, which may help bridge the fiber intake gap while impacting appetite.

3) Eases IBS symptoms

Constipation, diarrhoea and other IBS-related symptoms can be alleviated by gum arabic. According to a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology in 2012, yogurt containing acacia fiber and Bifidobacterium lactis (B. lactis) alleviated IBS symptoms more effectively than regular yogurt.

As acacia fiber does not contain artificial sweeteners or gluten, it is well tolerated by most people. However, a more recent analysis of the benefits of fiber and probiotic supplements for the treatment of IBS indicates that additional research is required to confirm these results.

4) Protects against diabetes

A 2018 clinical trial published in Lipids in Health and Disease suggests that acacia fiber supplementation may improve diabetes management by preventing weight gain, lowering blood pressure and modifying the effects body fat has on insulin resistance.

Acacia fiber, when consumed with a high carbohydrate meal, may also reduce blood sugar and insulin levels. The presence of fiber in food slows digestion and glucose absorption. That, in turn, reduces insulin levels and insulin resistance that leads to hyperglycemia and type 2 diabetes.

However, there is scant evidence to support the claim that acacia fiber aids against diabetes.

The 2021 study published in Nutrients found that supplementation reduced fasting blood sugar levels but had no effect on haemoglobin A1C levels, which are a three-month average of blood sugar.

5) Improves heart health

People who consume more fiber are less likely to develop heart disease. Fiber improves heart health by reducing cholesterol levels.

In particular, soluble fiber lowers cholesterol by reducing the absorption of cholesterol in the gut and increasing the excretion of bile, a substance made from cholesterol in the liver, which aids in fat digestion.

Acacia fiber is high in soluble fiber, but the evidence that it may improve heart health by lowering cholesterol is contradictory.

A 2015 clinical trial published in Frontiers in Physiology examined the cholesterol-lowering effects of gum arabic in a group of men with high cholesterol. After four weeks of supplementation, total cholesterol and bad cholesterol (low density lipoprotein) levels decreased significantly.

In contrast, a study published in Nutrients in 2021 found no change in cholesterol levels after 12 weeks of supplementation with gum arabic in people with heart disease risk factors.

However, researchers did observe a significant reduction in blood pressure, another risk factor for heart disease. So, more research is needed to confirm the effects of gum arabic on heart health.

6) Helps heal wounds

Gum arabic is frequently used in topical wound-healing treatments. Doctors, scientists and researchers believe that the alkaloids, glycosides and flavonoids in the plant are responsible for this effect.

The acacia species Acacia caesia was evaluated as a topical wound treatment on rats. It was found that the said species improved wound healing compared to standard care. Another study on animals suggested that acacia may also promote ulcer healing.

7) May treat sore throat and dry cough

Typically, when consumed, acacia gum has a sticky consistency. By maintaining the throat's viscosity, this characteristic can be used to treat a sore throat and dry cough.

Acacia fiber also has anti-inflammatory properties that prevent throat inflammation, voice loss and bacterial infection. According to research, this herb has been used to treat sore throats and coughs.

Takeaway

Consult your physician before combining acacia with your current medications. Acacia gum does not have a specific dosage. The dosage is primarily determined by factors such as age, health conditions, etc.

It's essential to adhere to the instructions, as exceeding the recommended dosage can result in severe, unintended side effects. Additionally, acacia fiber should be consumed at least four hours before or after taking antibiotics.

