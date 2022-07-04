7 Best Dumbbell Exercises To Get A Lean And Fit Body Like Kathy Smith

If you've ever watched any of Kathy Smith's workout videos, you know she's a fitness pro. The veteran personal trainer has a long list of awards and accolades and has been at the top of the industry for four decades.

The thing that makes her so special is that she can help people get fit at any age or level of fitness—even if they're battling chronic diseases like heart disease or diabetes. To learn how to move like Kathy Smith and get her amazing body, we've put together a list of seven easy-to-learn dumbbell exercises:

1) Single-Arm Dumbbell Tricep Extensions

To do this exercise, you need to use dumbbells. You can also use a resistance band to add resistance to this movement. You can also use a medicine ball for added difficulty in the same way as using dumbbells or resistance bands.

You can try this exercise by standing on one leg or two, depending on your fitness level and training goals. It's important to keep your back straight during the entire movement and maintain a good balance

Try not to lose posture throughout its execution till it reaches the completion phase of each repetition cycle. Before another set of repetitions, you need to avoid injury or pain associated with overusing muscles unnecessarily when performing any physical activity such as lifting weights. That allows them time to recover fully so that they're ready to perform again when needed to later.

2) Single-Arm Rows and Bicep Curls

To start, you will need to grab a pair of dumbbells. You can do this exercise virtually anywhere. Proceed as follows:

Bend your knees slightly, and get into the starting position, with your feet placed firmly on the floor and your arms straight at your side. Your back should be straight when doing this exercise but not stiff.

With palms facing upward, raise the right arm up till it's parallel to the floor while still holding onto the dumbbell in that hand.

Pause momentarily before lowering back down again under control till both arms are fully extended once more at shoulder level (with elbows locked).

Repeat for reps on each side as desired or required.

Switch to the bicep curls position. Tuck your elbows in by your waist, and grab another dumbbell.

Bring both dumbbells up simultaneously, remembering to breathe out while pulling.

Focus on the eccentric (negative/downward) motion, as that will increase the time under tension, helping you improve muscle growth. Repeat for as many reps as you can.

3) Resistance Band Tricep Dips

The resistance band triceps dip exercise is a great way to work on your triceps, which can help build strength. To do it, you'll need a resistance band and a bench or chair that's sturdy enough for you to rest your feet on. Proceed as follows:

Wrap the band around both legs just above the knees, and sit down at the edge of your seat with your arms at your sides, palms facing forward.

Keeping your elbows close to the sides of your body throughout the entire movement, lean forward till your upper arms are parallel to the floor.

Push back up till your arms are fully extended.

4) Single Leg Romanian Deadlift

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand on one foot, with your other leg slightly bent and your rear knee almost touching the floor.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides, palms facing inward (easier) or outward (harder).

Keep your back straight, chest out and eyes focused straight ahead throughout the movement.

Lift the dumbbell towards your hip by bending at that side’s knee till it's almost straight (but not touching). Lower it back down to its previous position keeping constant tension on the working leg throughout this exercise. You should feel this move in your glutes, hamstrings and lower back muscles.

Do 10-12 reps per side.

5) Plank Raises

The plank raise is a great way to work your core, shoulders and upper back. It's also a great exercise for beginners who are looking to build strength in their lower body. Plank raises are fairly easy to do. Proceed as follows:

Lie face down on the floor with your forearms resting on the ground and your palms facing upward.

Keeping your body straight from head to toe, raise one arm at a time by straightening it up.

You can hold this position for as long as you like (or till you feel like you're about to fall over); then slowly lower it back down again.

Repeat with each arm: Do ten reps per side of this exercise.

6) Push-ups With Dumbbells

Push-ups are a great exercise for the chest, shoulders and arms. They also help strengthen your back and core muscles. When you start doing push-ups with weights, it's important to use proper form to prevent injury.

To do a push-up with dumbbells:

Place the dumbbells on the floor next to your body right under you.

Lie down on your stomach, with hands placed on the dumbbell directly under your shoulders; your feet should be together;

Push up till your elbows are straight but not locked (bend them slightly if needed to keep them from locking), keeping your head in line with your spine throughout the movement so that it does not move forward or backward during the workout.

Once you complete a push-up, grab a dumbbell, and perform a single-arm row with it. Reset, and do the same with the opposite arm.

A push-up and a row on other side constitutes a single rep. Repeat that for as many reps as you can.

7) Dumbbell Pullovers

Dumbbell Pullovers are another great exercise you can try to incorporate into your physique. It targets your lats and pectorals and even engages your triceps and shoulders. Here's how to do it:

Sit on a bench with your back straight, and hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Bend your elbows, lowering the weights behind your head with palms facing forward.

Keeping your arms close to the body, push up so that the dumbbells are over your chest and shoulders.

Takeaway

When you start to get bored with your workout routine, it's easy to lose motivation and give up.

However, with the above-mentioned exercises and Kathy Smith's tips for keeping fit, you should be able to keep it up for a long time.

