7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get Strong Arms Like Adriana Lima

If you dream of achieving strong arms and a toned body like the most popular supermodel and Victoria’s Secret angel, Adriana Lima, a dumbbell is all that you need.

Dumbbells offer plenty of benefits when it comes to sculpting your arms. They help build strength, enhance full body stabilisation, make it easy to vary the pace, are used for strength training and cardio workouts. The best part is that dumbbell exercises can be done anywhere.

However, to develop arms that pop, you need to work on them from all angles and target your biceps, triceps and forearms as well as the surrounding shoulder muscles.

Dumbbell exercises to get strong and well-built arms like Adriana Lima

Here are seven of the most effective arm-toning exercises that can target your arms from a variety of angles to help you build strong and well-built arms like Adriana Lima's:

1) Twisting Dumbbell Curls

This exercise hits your entire arm in less time, and the twisting movement specifically targets your forearm muscles.

Instructions:

Hold a dumbbell in both hands on your side, and keep your palms facing each other.

Engage your biceps to curl the weight up to your shoulder level, and simultaneously twist your palms towards your chest.

Lower the weight, and repeat.

2) Prone Spider Curl

Instructions:

Begin the exercise by lying on an incline bench.

Hold a dumbbell in both hands, and let them hang under your shoulders.

Curl the weight towards your shoulders using your biceps, and return them to the start.

Repeat.

3) Triceps Kickback

This exercise is great for toning and isolating your triceps.

Instructions:

Stand and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Put your arms down on your sides, and keep your palms facing each other.

With your knees bent slightly and your arms to your sides, start to bend forward at your waist.

On an exhale, extend your arms so that the weight gets slightly behind you.

Hold, and bring your arms to the start to perform the next rep.

4) Bench Press

A bench press or chest press is a compound exercise that targets different muscles at once, such as the pectorals, deltoids and triceps.

Instructions:

Lie on a bench or a mat.

Keep your feet on the ground, and hold dumbbells in each hand with your palms towards the floor.

Slowly flex your elbows till your hands get at a 90-degree angle from the ground.

Make sure to keep the weight wider than your chest.

Push the weight upwards while keeping your elbows bent.

Lower it down to the starting position, and repeat.

5) One Arm Triceps Extension

This exercise helps develop arm strength and also provides stability and flexibility to your elbows and shoulders.

Instructions:

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand behind your head, and keep your elbow slightly bent and towards the ceiling.

Straighten your elbow till your right arm is straight, and the weight is directly above you.

Lower your arm; switch sides, and repeat.

6) Front Raises

This move targets your chest, biceps and shoulder muscles and is one of the classic workouts to build strong arms.

Instructions:

Stand, and hold a dumbbell in both hands.

Extend your arms straight in front of you, and keep the palms facing toward your thighs.

Lift the weight while keeping your arms extended and straight till they get parallel to the floor.

Return to the start, and repeat.

7) Incline Bicep Curls

This exercise isolates the biceps and allows for a great range of motion.

Instructions:

Sit tall on an incline bench.

Hold a dumbbell in both hands, and keep them at your arm’s length.

Engaging your biceps, curl the weight up so that it reaches your shoulders.

Lower the weight back to the start, and repeat.

Takeaway

When performing the aforementioned exercises, there’s no need to use heavy weights. Instead, start with a light weight or a weight that allows your muscles to perform each exercise correctly. Aim for 12 to 15 reps at the beginning, and gradually increase the repetition as you gain endurance and strength.

Moreover, to prevent injuries and strains, make sure to do these workouts with the correct technique. If you experience any discomfort, stop the movement immediately. Also be very mindful of what you eat, and make sure to include protein in your diet.

