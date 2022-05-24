7 Effective and Time-Efficient Cardio Exercises You are Not Doing

We're busier than ever, and many of us don't get an hour or more each week to work the entire muscle group twice or three times while trying to fit in cardiovascular activity to fulfill health requirements.

The good news is that a quality total-body workout that involves cardio, weight, balance, core, and stability training doesn't have to take hours. You can opt for time-efficient cardio exercises that are effective as well.

Time-efficient cardio exercises that you cannot miss

Fortunately, there are some techniques to make your workout more tolerable while still being incredibly effective. You'll be able to gradually challenge yourself and work towards increasing your personal fitness with these time-efficient cardio exercises.

1) Kettlebell lunges

You might not be familiar with this technique, but it's an amazing way to engage your body completely while also including a kettlebell in your workout. It is one of the most time-efficient cardio exercises.

This is how you do it:

Start with your feet wider than your hips and a kettlebell or other weight in your right hand.

Pivot and turn your body right into a split stance, then lower into a lunge with your knees at around a 90-degree angle.

Swing the weight up and over your head as you pivot back to the front and push yourself up.

As you rotate to the left, lower into a lunge and lower the weight to the floor, switch the kettlebell to your left hand.

While swinging the weight, continue changing sides.

2) Divebomber push ups

Push-ups engage nearly all of the upper-body muscles, including the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Here’s how you do it:

Begin with a downward dog or an upside-down V position. You should place the hands slightly wider than your shoulders.

Bend your elbows and plunge to the ground.

Press up onto an upward dog by scooping the body forward.

Rep 30-60 seconds later.

3) Bear crawls

This is the ultimate full-body workout that focuses on strength, power, and endurance. It is one of the most effective time-efficient cardio exercises.

This is how you do it:

Squat to the ground and walk your hands to a plank position.

Push yourself up from your knees or toes.

Walk your hands back and stand up as you push yourself back up.

Rep 10-20 times more.

4) One-arm Arnold press

This core workout requires all of your abs and back muscles to stabilise you while you lift a weight overhead.

To do this:

Start in a squat stance with the left arm extended for support and the right arm bent, kettlebell or weight on the shoulder.

Hold that position and raise the weight overhead.

Look at your weight and, if possible, reduce it.

On each side, repeat for 30-60 seconds.

5) Mountain climbers

A total-body workout that burns calories and fat. The biceps, hamstring muscles, core, triceps, and chest are all targeted in this workout.

To do this:

Place yourself in a push-up or standard plank position.

Bring your right knee to your chest by bending it.

Return your right knee to its original position.

Bring your left knee to your chest by bending it.

Return your left knee to its original position.

Repeat the previous steps 20-25 times.

6) Squats

The major goal of this workout is to strengthen the lower body. Squats help you burn calories and keep fat from building up in your lower body.

Here is how you perform it:

Stand with your toes facing forward and your feet wider than your hip width.

Push your hips back by bending your knees and ankles.

Keep your heels and toes on the ground to sit in a squat position.

Maintain a 90-degree angle with your legs bent and your body parallel to the floor.

Return to a standing position by straightening your legs and pressing your heels together.

7) Ski abs

The abs, upper body, lower body, and everything else in between are all addressed in this exercise. Fast action makes it a wonderful total-body workout and one of the most time-efficient cardio exercises.

To do this:

Start with your hands and toes in a plank position.

Your hands should be beneath your shoulders, your back should be flat, and your hips should be in line with the rest of your body.

Jump your feet in front of the right hand and land just behind it.

Return to the plank with your feet, then jump them behind your left hand.

