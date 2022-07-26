7 Best Exercises to Get Ripped Abs Like Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, 23, is a heartthrob around the globe. But it’s not just singing he is famous for; his rocking abs and chiseled physique have made many hit the gym and get the same results. Not surprising that Shawn is just so obsessed with staying active and keeping himself fit. He enjoys exercising, and that keeps his body in perfect shape.

Shawn hits the gym five times a week and mixes up strength training and cardio for his workouts. If you cannot do the same, don’t worry. You can get ripped abs like Shawn Mendes’ still. All you need are the right exercises, a proper diet, and consistency. Then you too can get the abs of your dreams.

Remember that doing several reps of sit-ups each day won’t work your abdominal muscles the same way a combination of different exercises can. Ideally, your workout should include a mix of cardio and some strength training, just like Shawn’s. Read on to find out about a few exercises you should try to get a midriff like this famous Canadian singer.

Exercises to Get Shawn Mendes Abs

1. Hanging Leg Raises

Begin the exercise by hanging from a pull-up bar with both your feet on the floor. Engage your abdominal muscles and tuck in your hips. Using only your core muscle strength, slowly start to raise both your legs towards the bar. When your legs are up, engage your abs by pushing them into your armpits and raising them as high as you can. Once done, lower your legs to the floor slowly but keep your core muscles engaged for the best benefit. Do 5 reps.

2. Deadbug

Deadbug is an excellent beginner-level exercise and relatively easy on your back and neck compared to other routines.

Start by lying on your back with both arms extended toward the ceiling. Lift your legs and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle. Lower your right arm to the floor and, at the same time, extend your left leg so that both limbs get parallel to the ground. Now, reverse the movements and repeat the same with your other leg and arm. Make sure to keep every movement slow and controlled. Do 10 reps.

3. Ab Roll Out

For this exercise, you can use an ab roller or a barbell. Kneel on the floor and hold the roller wider than your shoulder width distance. Begin the exercise by simply rolling the roller from your knees. Keep your hips forward so that your shoulders, hips, and knees are all in a straight line. Once you’ve rolled away, maintain your spine and hip position and roll the weights back in. Do not push your hips up, and try to keep your balance. Complete 10 reps.

4. Dumbbell Woodchop

This exercise targets your obliques, plus the rotation movement helps add power and explosiveness to your swing. Start by holding a dumbbell in each hand. Slowly squat down and bring the dumbbell outside your right thigh. Stand straight and lift the weight with extended arms while twisting it to move across your torso. Finish the movement by taking the dumbbell above your left shoulder. Twist your entire torso and be on your toes while facing the dumbbell. Make sure you use your core muscles to hold the position. Now twist back and bring the dumbbell to the start. Complete 10 reps and then switch sides.

5. V-Sit

V-sit is a challenging variation of the sit-up exercise. It engages both the lower as well as upper abs. Begin the exercise by lying on your back with both arms straight behind your head. Lift your torso and extend your legs while you bring your arms over your head and move them toward your toes. Hold the position. Complete 10 reps.

6. Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches, according to the American Council of Exercise, are one of the most effective exercises as they offer extraordinary stimulus to both the obliques and the abs. To begin, lie on your back and extend your legs by holding them above the floor. Bring one knee to your chest and twist your torso so your opposite elbow comes toward that knee. Lower both your leg and torso at the same time, and then repeat the movement on the other side. Do the exercise continuously for a few seconds.

7. Medicine Ball Crunch

Start by lying on your back with your feet flat and your knees bent. Grab a medicine ball (10 lb to 15 lb) and rest it over your chest. Lift your torso off the ground and safely press the ball above your head with straight arms. While keeping your arms extended, slowly lower the ball. Keep the movement controlled and smooth.

Takeaway

The key to achieving rock-hard abs like Shawn Mendes is incorporating compound exercises as listed above into your workout routine while focusing on your diet. The six-pack quest is not a one-day job—it requires consistency, patience, and focused hard work. So, go ahead and take the plunge. Try these exercises, but don’t forget to give your body enough rest between sessions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far