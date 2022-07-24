7 Exercises for Lymphedema You Must Do

If you’re trying to find the right exercises for lymphedema, you’ve come to the right place. However, if you don’t know what that is, lymphedema is a type of swelling that occurs in the body due to accumulation of lymph.

It'a often wondered if you can work out or exercise to alleviate the condition, and the answer is yes.

In fact, several exercises are advised as must-do’s if you have lymphedema.

Exercises for Lymphedema You Can Do Regularly

Here are seven exercises that can help you:

1) Ball Squeeze

This is a common suggestion for exercises. You need to take a soft ball or an exercise ball in your palm, and gently squeeze it. The idea is to place the ball between your fingers and palms.

During this exercise, keep your arms elevated, and extend in front of you. Hold the squeeze for a few seconds before relaxing the grip.

2) Elbow Extension

The next exercise you can do are extensions. You can either sit or stand, based on what feels comfortable for you.

Take the lightest weight your body can handle, and bring your hands towards your chest by bending from the elbows.

When your hands are halfway up, hold the position for five seconds before moving back to the neutral position.

3) Horizontal shoulder adduction

To do this exercise, lie down on the floor, preferably use a mat. Take 1 lb of weight in both hands. Extend your arms to the sides, and rest them on the floor.

Next, without bending your elbows, bring your arms above your chest; extend towards the ceiling, and ensure to touch your palms. Hold the position for five seconds before relaxing.

4) Ankle Circle

This is another common yet popular suggestion for exercises for lymphedema. Try to do both clockwise and anti-clockwise rotations.

However, go slow, and don’t rush through the movements. Allow the joints and muscles to activate as you continue the rotations.

5) Pole Walking

Pole walking is advised, as it allows you to use poles as a support during the walk.

It’s important to have the support required if you’re walking with lymphedema. However, you can avoid steep roads if it doesn’t suit your fitness level.

6) Knee Extension

You can do this exercise while on the floor or sitting on a chair. You need to sit on a chair with a straight back, and maintain a 90-degree angle from your knees.

Extend your legs forward from the knees, and hold the position for a few seconds before relaxing. This is an exercise for lymphedema, which you can do anywhere and can make it a part of your daily routine.

7) Quad and Glutes Static Hold

This is a hold that focuses on the lower body. However, you don’t have to try it if you’re not comfortable with the hold, as it can put immense pressure on your muscles.

One of the best ways to begin is to try wall holds, and move up to chair holds as your muscle endurance improves with time.

