7 famous people diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

The progressive neurodegenerative disorder Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), sometimes known as Lou Gehrig's disease, destroys motor neurons that control voluntary muscles. These muscles are utilized to chew, speak, move arms and legs, and perform other tasks.

Daily tasks become difficult for persons who have the disorder since it eventually causes paralysis and a lack of muscle control. Many people with ALS have displayed remarkable fortitude, resilience, and tenacity in the face of adversity despite its terrible effects. Check out this list of famous people who have dealt with this disease.

1) Stephen Hawking

British physicist Stephen Hawking is arguably the most well-known individual with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The Theory of Everything, a contemporary film about Stephen Hawking's life, work, and battle with ALS, won Eddie Redmayne an Academy Award for his portrayal of the scientist.

Despite having ALS, Professor Stephen Hawking, an internationally known physicist, has endured for more than 40 years. It was nothing less than a miracle, especially given his doctor's predictions that he would probably only have a few more years to live after being diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21.

He carried on his research, produced best-selling books, and spoke with a speech-generating device. His tenacity and intellectual achievements have had a lasting impact on science and other fields.

2) Lou Gehrig

Lou Gehrig was a renowned baseball player for the New York Yankees and one of the most recognizable figures in sports history. His baseball career came to an end after receiving an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in 1939.

The illness harmed the brain's motor neurons and disrupted the communication between the brain and muscles. This caused Gehrig's spinal cord to disappear and left him with a multitude of problems. Despite having been given an ALS diagnosis, he attempted to play, but as it got harder, he quit playing.

3) Jason Becker

Another well-known person who is still alive and actively producing new music while battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is musician Jason Becker. Becker was born in 1969 and is now 54 years old. Early in his 20s, soon after traveling with the late David Lee Roth on his solo tour and becoming well-known in the guitar world, he was identified with ALS.

Doctors estimated that he had three to five years to live after his diagnosis. Years after being informed that he had ALS, Becker beat all odds and is still alive and doing music. Becker changed to thin guitar strings to accommodate his condition and was able to keep recording.

Becker lost his ability to communicate and became paralyzed as his ALS worsened. However, his father created an instrument that enables the guitarist to speak by using his eyes.

4) Jon Stone

The list of prominent persons with ALS also includes Jon Stone, who is the producer and director of Sesame Street as well as the creator of many well-known characters, including Big Bird and Cookie Monster. After being told that he had ALS, he experienced some problems, and at age 65, he passed away.

5) Dwight Clark

Dwight Clark, a former wide receiver in the NFL who made the infamous "The Catch" during a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2017. Despite the quick development of the illness, Clark made use of his platform to spread knowledge about ALS and encourage others to enjoy life to the fullest. He had a profound effect on the ALS community with his optimistic outlook and commitment to making a difference. He died in June 2018.

6) Steve Gleason

Steve Gleason, a former NFL player famous for blocking a punt for the New Orleans Saints in a post-Katrina game, received an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in 2011. Through the Team Gleason Foundation, Gleason has dedicated his life to ALS advocacy, improving the lives of individuals who are affected by the disease. Numerous people have been motivated by his drive to inspire ALS warriors and advance good change.

7) Bryan Randall

Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's longtime husband and actor, passed away on August 5 due to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). According to a statement from Randall's family, he fought ALS for three years.

Bullock mentioned in 2022 that she was taking a break from acting to spend more time with her family, which included Randall, but she made no mention of his health.

Although the illness can affect persons of different ages, the NIH reports that symptoms typically appear in those between the ages of 55 and 75. The precise reason for the illness is uncertain, genetics is thought to be a factor in some situations.

The potential causes of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and potential cures to stop the disease's progression are still being researched.