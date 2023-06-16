Rock Musician Jesse Malin Paralyzed Waist Down from a Spinal Stroke

Jesse Malin , a rock musician best known for fronting hardcore and punk bands in the 1980s and 1990s, was paralyzed from the waist down earlier this year after experiencing a rare spinal stroke.

Jesse Malin announced the postponement of his scheduled tours a month ago, claiming a "serious back injury." The New York rockstar is speaking up for the first time about the unusual circumstances behind his life-altering condition after just disclosing he is paralyzed from the waist down.

What Happened to Jesse Malin?

On May 4, Malin unexpectedly passed out while having dinner with friends at an Italian eatery in Manhattan's East Village, according to the reports. The event marked the passing of Howie Pyro, Malin's best friend and former bandmate with the D Generation, on his one-year anniversary.

When he experienced a spinal cord stroke, which left him with a burning agony in his lower back that spread to his hips, thighs, and heels.

He experienced stroke on May 4. (Image via Instagram)

He eventually had to be brought to a hospital after passing out on the restaurant floor, where he underwent numerous spinal surgeries. Jesse Malin has been receiving physical therapy through rehabilitation exercises at the facility.

Talking about the stroke in an interview, Jesse Malin said:

“Everybody was standing above me like in Rosemary’s Baby, saying all these different things, and I was there not knowing what was going on with my body.”

Jesse Malin maintains his optimism despite claiming that he finds it challenging to remain upbeat. The artist is expected to be released later this month after completing physical therapy as part of his recovery process.

He also said:

“This is the hardest six weeks that I’ve ever had. I’m told that they don’t really understand it, and they’re not sure of the chances. The reports from the doctors have been tough, and there’s moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you’re scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body.”

Spinal Stroke Symptoms

After Jesse Malin’s revelation, let’s take a look at the common symptoms of a spinal stroke.

A spinal stroke, often referred to as a spinal cord infarction, is a rare disorder that happens when the spinal cord's blood supply is cut off, causing damage and perhaps paralysis. Depending on where and how severe the stroke is, there may be a variety of symptoms for a spinal stroke, but they may include:

Severe pain: A sharp, stabbing pain that may spread down the damaged portion of the spine can occur suddenly with severe back or neck pain.

Sensation loss: The extremities, such as the arms, legs, or fingers, may become numb or tingly.

Paralysis: Paralysis or weakness of the muscles can result from a partial or whole loss of muscle function in the area of the body that is affected.

We hope Jesse will be back on stage soon. (Image via Instagram)

Coordination issues: You may find it difficult to move or carry out regular tasks due to issues with balance and coordination.

It's critical to note that these symptoms can coexist with other spinal diseases or injuries, so if you encounter any unexpected and alarming symptoms related to the spinal cord, you must seek quick medical assistance.

Spinal Cord Stroke Causes

Spinal cord strokes can have a variety of causes, and in some instances, the precise cause may not be discovered. Here are a few suspected causes and risk factors for spinal cord strokes, though:

Atherosclerosis: Plaque buildup in the blood arteries that supply the spinal cord is the most frequent cause of spinal cord strokes. The arteries may become blocked or narrowed as a result, decreasing blood flow to the spinal cord.

Embolism: A blood clot or other foreign object enters the bloodstream and becomes trapped in one of the arteries supplying the spinal cord, causing an embolism. A spinal cord stroke could result from this interruption of blood flow.

Injury to the spinal cord: Damage to the spinal cord's blood supply can result in strokes that affect the spinal cord. This can happen as a result of spinal column fractures, dislocations, or other traumatic events.

Spinal surgery: In some circumstances, problems from spinal operations or procedures might result in diminished blood supply to the spinal cord, which can induce a spinal cord stroke.

Though he described his recovery as "very humbling," Jesse Malin remained optimistic that he would eventually dance and walk again. His fans worldwide wish him a speedy recovery.

