5 best physiotherapy exercises for lower back pain     

Physiotherapy exercises for lower back pain mainly comprise stretching and strengthening movements and offer long-term pain relief. These exercises strengthen the muscles surrounding the spine and also provide proper stability and support to the lower back.

Physiotherapy for lower back pain heals the spinal tissue, which in turn, improves overall balance, eases pain and also enhances mobility.

Physiotherapy exercises for lower back pain

The exercises discussed below specifically build endurance and strength in the pelvic, leg and lumbar muscles and are designed to manage lower back pain. If you have severe lower back pain, consult your doctor before attempting these five exercises:

#1 Kneeling lunge stretch

The kneeling lunge stretch is among the most effective physiotherapy exercises for lower back pain. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The kneeling lunge stretch is among the best physiotherapy exercises for lower back pain. Not only does this exercise works on lower back pain, but it also helps improve mobility and flexibility in the hip flexor muscles located in the front part of the thighs.

To do this exercise:

Take a kneeling position, and place your right foot on the floor.

Position your hands on your waist, and evenly distribute your bodyweight between both legs.

Push your hips slightly forward till you feel a gentle stretch in front of the hips.

Hold the stretch, and repeat the exercise with your left feet on the floor.

#2 Bird dog

Bird dog is also one of the effective physiotherapy exercises for lower back pain that not only activates the spine but also works on the core muscles and improves posture, stability and spine strength.

To do this exercise:

Take a position on all fours with the knees and palms on the floor.

Extend your right leg straight to the back and the knee as straight as possible. At the same time, lift your left arm, and extend it straight in the front.

Avoid bending your neck or back. Make sure your body is in a straight line.

Hold this position for a few seconds, and slowly lower back your legs and arms to the starting position.

Repeat with your opposite leg and arm.

#3 Wall hamstring stretch

The wall hamstring stretch keeps the hamstrings flexible. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

The wall hamstring stretch is one of the best physical therapy exercises for lower back pain. This exercise helps keep the hamstrings flexible and lengthened, supporting and stabilizing the spine.

To do the exercise:

Lie straight on your back on an exercise mat near a corner of a wall, and place your hands on the chest or on the sides.

Stretch one leg up against the wall, and position the other straight on the floor. Make sure the leg against the wall is straight.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and relax. Repeat on the other side.

#4 Pelvic tilt

Pelvic tilts are a great strengthening exercise that improves spinal stability and prevents lower back pain while involving the abdominal muscles to move the spine.

To do this exercise:

Lie straight on the floor, and keep the knees bent. Place your feet flat on the floor.

Engage the abs, and pull your belly button towards the spine without moving the legs or buttocks.

Hold the contraction for a few seconds, and release your muscles. Repeat the exercise.

#5 Bridge

The bridge exercise is one of the most productive physiotherapy exercises for lower back pain that helps with spinal stability. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

A bridge is considered one of the most productive physiotherapy exercises for lower back pain, as it helps with spinal stability and core strength. It helps keep the spine properly aligned while also preventing lower back pain.

To do this exercise:

Lie straight on your back with the knees bent and hands by the sides.

With the upper body stable, lift your buttocks off the floor as high as you can.

Try to keep your back in a straight line from the shoulders to the pelvis.

Hold the bridge position for a few seconds, and slowly back your buttocks to the starting position.

So, these were some of the best physiotherapy exercises for lower back pain that are sure to provide you great relief and also prevent the pain from coming back.

However, to see results, it's important to practice these physical therapy exercises for lower back pain regularly and correctly. In cases where pain persists, it's best to consult a doctor and get yourself evaluated for chronic pain.

