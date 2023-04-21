Road to recovery: Rehabilitation exercises for stroke patients

If you or someone you know has suffered from a stroke, you know how difficult it can be to regain strength, mobility and independence. That's where rehabilitation comes in - a vital component of the recovery process.

In this article, we discuss the benefits of rehabilitating, particularly for stroke recovery, and share some vestibular exercises that can help you get back on track.

What is rehabilitation?

Goal of rehab is to get patients back to their routines. (Image via Freepik)

It's a process that helps people recover after an injury, illness or surgery. The main goal is to help them regain their abilities and independence as much as possible, and to improve overall quality of life.

Through rehabilitation, patients receive the care and support they need to regain strength, mobility and cognitive function. Whether it's after a stroke or a surgery, It can help individuals get back to their daily routines and activities.

Stroke rehabilitation

Stroke is a major cause of disability globally. (Image via Freepik/DC Studio)

Did you know that stroke is a leading cause of disability worldwide? If you or someone you know has suffered a stroke, rehabilitation is essential for regaining independence and improving quality of life.

It's a crucial process that can help stroke patients regain their strength, mobility, and cognitive function. Here are some benefits of rehabilitating due to stroke:

Regaining independence: A stroke can lead to paralysis or weakness on one side of the body, making it difficult to perform daily activities. Rehabilitating can help patients regain their strength, mobility and independence.

Improving cognitive function: Stroke can affect cognitive abilities, like memory, attention and language. Rehabilitating can help improve these functions and help patients regain their cognitive abilities.

Preventing complications: A stroke can lead to complications, like blood clots, pneumonia and pressure sores. Rehabilitation can help prevent these complications by keeping patients active and mobile.

Rehabilitation exercise

Rehab is crucial for stroke recovery and independence. (Image via Freepik)

Rehabilitating exercises play a crucial role in helping stroke patients regain their strength, mobility and independence.

Here are some exercises that can be done while rehabilitating:

Range of motion exercises: These exercises help patients regain their flexibility and range of motion. They can include simple movements, like moving the arms and legs or more complex exercises that involve the entire body.

Strength training: These exercises focus on building strength in the affected muscles. They can include lifting weights or using resistance bands.

Cardiovascular exercise: These exercises help improve cardiovascular health and endurance. They can include walking, cycling or using a stationary bike.

Vestibular exercises

Rehab improves physical, emotional and cognitive abilities (Image via Freepik)

Vestibular exercise is also important for stroke patients who may experience balance and dizziness issues.

Here are some vestibular exercises that can be done while rehabilitating:

Eye exercises: These exercises help improve eye movement and coordination, which can help with balance and coordination.

Balance exercises: These exercises help improve balance and stability. They can include standing on one leg or walking on an unstable surface.

Gaze stabilization exercises: These exercises help improve gaze stabilization, which can help with balance and coordination. They can include turning the head while keeping the eyes fixed on a stationary object.

Rehabilitation is an essential component of stroke recovery and can help patients regain their strength, mobility and independence. Range of motion exercises, strength training, cardiovascular exercise, and vestibular exercises are all important for stroke patients while rehabilitating.

Remember to always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new rehabilitating or exercise programme. Moreover, be patient, as recovery takes time, but with dedication and hard work, it's possible.

