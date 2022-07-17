7 Health Benefits of Banaba

Banaba is a type of crepe myrtle tree that's indigenous to Southeast Asia and the Philippines. According to a study, banaba appears to lower blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. It might improve the body's ability to utilise insulin.

Banaba includes ellagitannins, which has antioxidant properties as well as corosolic acid, which can reduce blood sugar levels and preliminary glucose uptake by cells within 60 minutes.

Banaba leaves also have antioxidants, cholesterol-lowering and anti-obesity qualities in addition to their anti-diabetic actions.

Almost every part of the tree has therapeutic benefits. For instance, its root and fruit extracts are thought to have analgesic or pain-relieving effects, and the bark is frequently used to treat diarrhea.

How is Banaba Beneficial?

There is little scientific evidence supporting Banaba's possible health benefits. Here are seven major research conclusions, though:

1) Weight Management

The primary use of banaba is as a weight-loss aid. Its efficacy was examined in a study on using herbs to reduce body weight. Following a 12-week treatment period, research found that people using an herbal combination containing banaba shed much more weight and body fat mass than those taking a placebo.

Additionally, participants' waist and hip measurements in the banaba group decreased more than those in the control group. The usefulness and efficacy of using banaba as a weight-loss strategy requires further investigation, though.

2) Diabetes Management

People who consume banaba have a lower risk of developing diabetes. Diabetes has a lesser chance of developing in people who already have it. Banaba is employed to assist in lowering blood sugar, enhancing insulin resistance and lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes.

They might also have changes in their long-term prognosis and use less insulin medication.

The ellagitannins lagerstroemin, flosin B and reginin A also lower blood sugar levels in addition to corosolic acid. By stimulating GLUT4, a protein that carries glucose from the bloodstream into muscle and fat cells, it facilitates the uptake of glucose.

3) Antioxidant Effects

Compounds known as antioxidants work to mitigate the negative effects of free radicals. Without these actions, disease can be brought on and DNA, lipid and protein metabolism could be significantly impacted.

Another anti-diabetic benefit of antioxidants is that they shield your pancreas from damage caused by free radicals. Due to their high concentration of antioxidants such as phenols and flavonoids, as well as quercetin, corosolic, gallic and ellagic acids, banaba leaves can neoneutralise free radicals.

Banaba leaf extract has been found to be effective in neutralising free radicals and other reactive species while controlling levels of antioxidant enzymes in a 15-day study on rats weighing 68 mg/lb (150 mg/kg) of body weight. However, there aren't many studies on how antioxidant-producing banaba leaves can be beneficial in this aspect in humans.

4) May Reduce Risk of Heart Disease

A major risk factor for heart disease is high blood cholesterol. Banaba has an antihyperlipidemic effect, which lowers blood cholesterol levels. Studies on both animals and people indicate that corosolic acid and PGG in banaba leaves may reduce levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood.

It is utilised to assist in reducing total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, also referred to as LDL-C, or 'bad cholesterol' and non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (also known as non-HDL-C).

Banaba leaf and turmeric extracts together decreased the triglyceride levels by 35% and raised HDL (good) cholesterol levels by 14%, according to a ten-week study of 40 people with impaired fasting glucose.

5) Antifungal Properties

Banaba is used to treat viral and fungal diseases, as it contains antiviral and antifungal effects. Any acute (short-term) inflammation, which typically includes pain, redness, heat and swelling, can benefit from the use of banaba.

Supplements of banaba may help resolve fungal infections like athlete's foot and vaginal yeast infections. The treatment of viral diseases like flu and cold sores is also possible.

6) May Reduce Liver Damage

Banaba is also known to shield the liver from harm brought on by alcohol. According to studies, people who take banaba have lower transaminase levels (liver enzymes) and liver fat.

Additionally, banaba contains lower concentrations of TBARS, also known as reactive compounds to 2-thiobarbituric acid. These are indicators that show the harmful effects of oxidation on the liver. Banaba seems to boost the liver's general well-being.

7) Has Anti-cancer Properties

It can be utilised as an anticancer drug in cases of liver and colorectal cancer, among other cancers. Banaba leaf extracts may promote the programmed death of lung and liver cancer cells, according to experiments conducted in test tubes.

Takeaway

The blood sugar-lowering properties of banaba leaves is well known. Additionally, they have been demonstrated to lower heart disease risk factors and offer antioxidant and anti-obesity effects.

These leaves are a safe natural medicine, according to research. You can consume banaba leaf tea or use it as capsules or powder to benefit from it.

However, be aware that their blood sugar-lowering effects add to that of traditional diabetes medications. As a result, taking both could cause your blood sugar levels to drop too low.

