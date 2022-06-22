7 Health Benefits of Liquid Chlorophyll

Most of us know about the benefits of drinking green juice and smoothies, but what about the benefits of liquid chlorophyll? Chlorophyll is one of the most effective compounds in plants to protect them from diseases and infections.

Chlorophyll is responsible for the green colour in plants, making them healthy and beautiful. Some of the chlorophyll in plants is broken down by sunlight, while other forms are stored as a form of energy in tissue.

The human body has some chlorophyll too, and that is used to promote good health, especially to improve the immune system responses. There are many health benefits of chlorophyll.

Health Benefits of Liquid Chlorophyll

Seven health benefits of liquid chlorophyll are as follows:

1) Heals skin

Chrolophyll can reduce skim inflammation and bacterial growth. (Image via Pexels / Ximuna Mora)

Chlorophyllin can help reduce inflammation and bacterial growth in skin wounds. Several trials on ointments containing papain-urea-chlorophyllin were included in a 2008 review of wound care research.

While individual trials found this ointment to be more beneficial than other therapies, reviewers emphasise that larger, better controlled research is required to substantiate these findings.

A pilot research from 2015 suggests that when topical chlorophyllin gel was applied topically for three weeks, ten patients with acne and big pores noticed marked skin improvement.

2) Helps in building blood

Chlorophyll can help with thalassemia. (Image via Pexels / Karolina Grabowska)

Some claim that liquid chlorophyll can strengthen your blood by raising the strength of your red blood cells. According to a pilot research conducted in 2004, wheatgrass, which has a chlorophyll content of roughly 70%, can help people with the blood condition called thalassemia, requiring fewer blood transfusions.

It's significant to note that the study did not draw the conclusion that the lower requirement for transfusions was due to chlorophyll.

3) Reduces cancer risk

Chlorophyll can help reduce the risk of contracting cancer. (Image via Pexels / Miguel A Padrinan)

The impact of chlorophyll and chlorophyllin on cancer has been studied.

Depending on the dose, a trout animal research indicated that chlorophyll decreased the incidence of stomach tumors by 24 to 45% and liver tumors by 29 to 63%.

In a 2018 study, the impact of chlorophyll on the development of pancreatic cancer cells was examined. Human trials have been recently conducted, considering the promising outcomes of animal investigations.

Chlorophyll can help reduce the number of ingested aflatoxins, a substance known to cause cancer, according to a small study involving four participants.

4) Aids Weight Loss

Chlorophyll can help promotes weight loss. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

Weight loss is one of the most well-known benefits of liquid chlorophyll. However, there hasn't been much study done on this subject recently.

In a 2014 study with 38 female participants, it was discovered that those who took a green plant membrane supplement once a day that contained chlorophyll lost more weight than those who did not.

The supplement may also lower dangerous cholesterol levels, according to experts. Whether chlorophyll is involved in the mechanism underlying these discoveries is unknown, though.

5) Helps Treat Haemoglobin Deficiency

Chlorophyll can help treat hemoglobin deficiency. (Image via Unsplash / Pawel Czerwinski)

The term 'blood builder' can apply to liquid chlorophyll, as it can help raise the quantity and quality of red blood cells.

Haemoglobin, a substance found in red blood cells, is chemically similar to chlorophyll. Liquid chlorophyll may be an useful treatment for people with hemoglobin deficits, such as anemia.

6) Helps with Liver Detoxification

Chlorophyll can aid in liver detoxification. (Image via Unsplash / Julien Tromeur)

It has been demonstrated that chlorophyll can help improve the liver's inherent ability to eliminate waste and poisons from the body. Detoxification is the term for this process. This attribute of chlorophyll was first discovered three decades ago in a study on human and rat livers.

In particular, it was discovered that chlorophyllin, a copper/sodium salt of chlorophyll, can help prevent liver damage and possibly liver cancer by improving the effectiveness of the detoxification process.

7) Acts as a Natural Deodorant

Chlorophyll can be an organic deodorant for your body. (Image via Unsplash / Bruce Mars)

Although chlorophyllin has been used to mask bad scents since the 1940s, studies on its effectiveness are antiquated and have yielded conflicting results.

Chlorophyll dramatically reduced the amount of trimethylamines in the urine of indiviuals with trimethylaminuria, a disorder that results in a fishy odour. There isn't much proof to back up claims that chlorophyllin can lessen foul breath, though.

How to Incorporate Chlorophyll in Your Daily Diet?

Most medicine stores, natural food stores and health food stores sell supplements containing chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is available in a variety of forms as supplements, including:

pills

creams

sprays

liquid

By adding a liquid version to meals, some people add chlorophyll to their diets. Additionally, you can add the powder form to sauces, juices and water.

However, before taking liquid chlorophyll or any other herbs or supplements, always consult your doctor. If you already take medication or have health issues, these substances can trigger unwanted adverse effects.

Bottom Line

Liquid Chlorophyll appears to have some promising health benefits, but it's unclear whether the supplements provide the same effects as natural chlorophyll.

When taken in its natural form, chlorophyll can help you get other nutrients and fibre from plant foods. Nevertheless, check with your doctor about what is appropriate for you.

