7 Health Benefits of Radishes

Radishes are root vegetables that come in varying colors and shapes. The most common ones are white and oblong. Other types include red radish, daikon or Japanese radish, watermelon radish, and Spanish radish.

The radish is a versatile vegetable that can be prepared or consumed in multiple ways. It can be cooked in curries, roasted, pickled, or even eaten raw. It is crunchy and generally a little pungent to taste and smell.

The radish's pungency can be attributed to the high amount of vitamins and minerals it contains. It is especially high in Vitamins B and C, which makes it a great source of antioxidants.

A 100 g cup of sliced, uncooked radish contains approximately:

19 kcal

0.8 g protein

4 g carbs

1.9 g fiber

0.1 g fat

Although not the most desirable vegetable out there, the radish is dense in nutrients and can offer several health benefits when consumed regularly.

Health benefits of radishes

Let’s look at some of the ways regular consumption of the radish is beneficial:

1) Improves digestion

Given that it is high in fiber, having a serving or two of radishes a day promotes healthy digestion by preventing constipation, IBS, gastric ulcers, and acid reflux. Studies have shown that radish leaves work best to prevent digestive issues.

2) Prevents fungal growth

The radish is considered a natural anti-fungal remedy. It is known to prevent the growth of the Candida albicans fungus - a common species of fungus that is generally hard to get rid of.

3) Regulates blood sugar

The daily consumption of radishes has been linked to the prevention of type 2 diabetes in many people. This is due to the improved insulin response and glucose metabolism that this vegetable facilitates in the body.

4) Contains anti-cancer properties

The radish contains anti-cancer properties but is not a direct cure for the disease (Image via Pexels/Bulbfish)

Cruciferous vegetables generally contain a compound known as glucosinolate, which is known to prevent the growth of tumors or cancer cells. Having said that, the radish is, in no way, a direct cure for cancer.

5) Keeps skin healthy

The radish is rich in vitamins C and B6, which are known to nourish the skin. Vitamin C promotes the formation of collagen, which keeps the joints healthy and retains elasticity in the skin.

Additionally, this vegetable also has high water content, making them hydrating for the body.

6) Improves heart health

The calcium and potassium content of radishes are directly linked to decreased blood pressure levels and cholesterol. What’s more, the antioxidants improve blood flow, ensuring your arteries don’t get clogged.

7) Enhances immune function

Considering all the antioxidants present in radishes, they are a great boost to your body’s immunity and help keep it active. A healthy heart is a basis for healthy functions within the body.

Try to include a serving or two of radishes into your regular diet.

