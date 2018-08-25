7 High Protein Breakfast Recipes That Will Fill You Up

Malavika Kanoria

Have you ever wondered whether a high protein diet is for you? Well, as far as a high protein diet is concerned, it is not everyone’s cup of tea, but a high protein breakfast will definitely be a plus. Apart from the fact that a high protein breakfast will keep you energized and pumped up for the full day, it will also maintain a balance in your body that is very important to keep a check on the health indices. Research states that women require anywhere from 50-55 grams of protein per day while men require anywhere from 60-65 grams of protein in a day. In a high protein diet, the protein intake usually crosses these limits.

It is to be noted that you can lose weight by following a high protein diet. This is because a high protein diet includes a whole range of vegetables, fruits, legumes etc. that do more good to your body by providing the adequate nutrition while reducing the amount of unhealthy carbs. It has to be supplemented with physical exercise, but nevertheless, weight loss is a possibility. Some people might say that a high protein diet contains meat that can result in consuming a higher number of carbs.

But there are two points to remember when it comes to carbs and fat. Firstly good carbs and bad carbs are different, and hence you need to choose what you eat and secondly, a high protein diet is flexible. It gives you the option of choosing what you consume. In case weight loss is what you are looking for, then you must choose food that complements that goal.

For all those who are not sure about following the full protein diet plan, we bring to you a few high protein breakfast recipes that will help you feel full and energized throughout the day. If this works for you, you can jump into a full-fledged high protein diet plan too. So let us get started.

