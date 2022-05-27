7 Effective Butt Exercises for Athletes

Butt exercises are very important for athletes. Butt muscles, including the gluteus maximus, minimus and medius, are some of the most crucial muscles that help build power and speed during almost all athletic movements.

Among these muscles, the gluteus maximus is the most powerful as well as the largest in the body, and it plays a significant role in jumping, sprinting and other athletic activities.

For an athlete, a strong butt is of utmost importance ,as it helps enhance power and acceleration, reduce pain and injuries, and improves overall performance. Athletes in every sport and any fitness level can benefit from incorporating butt exercises into their workout routine.

Some effective butt exercises for athletes

1) Basic squats

Instructions:

Stand upright at a hip-width distance. Make sure your knees, hips and toes are facing forward.

Slowly bend your knees, and extend your hips backwards (just like you do when you sit down).

While lowering your body, keep your knees just behind your toes, and put your weight onto your heels.

Rise up and repeat the move.

Here’s a video for reference:

2) Curtsy lunge

Instructions:

Stand at a shoulder-width distance.

Put your body weight on your right leg, and take a step from your left foot diagonally just behind your right leg.

Bend both your knees simultaneously into a lunge position till your right thigh is parallel to the floor.

Return to the start, and switch sides with each repetition.

Here’s a video for reference:

3) One-legged deadlift

Instructions:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and take your right leg a foot behind you.

Bend from your hips, and slowly lower the dumbbells to the ground as far as you can.

Make sure to keep your spine flat and your abs squeezed in to protect your back.

Squeeze the glutes of your working legs, and bring them back up.

Continue the move by alternating legs.

Here’s a video for reference:

4) Resistance band butt blaster

Instructions:

Start by kneeling on the ground. Wrap a resistance band under your left foot, and put your hands down under your shoulders, holding the corners of the band against the ground.

Lift your left knee off the floor, and push your left foot back to extend it completely against the resistance band. As you do that, make sure to squeeze your glute muscles.

Release slowly, and bring your knee back to the bent position.

Switch your feet, and continue the exercise for a desired number of reps.

Here’s a video for reference:

5) Bulgarian split squat

Instructions:

Start by standing straight. Keep your back to a bench or a chair.

Step your left leg forward, and put the top of your right foot on the bench.

Bend your knees slowly, and lower your body till your back knee hangs above the floor.

Straighten your legs to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

To make this butt exercise more challenging and effective, you may hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Here’s a video for reference:

6) Step-ups

Instructions:

Stand straight in front of a platform or step.

Place your left foot on the step.

As you press into your heel, step up, and touch your right toes on the step.

Keeping your left foot on the step, bring your right foot down to the ground.

For increasing the intensity of the workout, you may bend your knee into a lunge, try holding dumbbells, or use a resistance band.

Here’s a video for reference:

7) Hip extensions

Instructions:

Get on your knees and hand. Keep your knees under your hips and your hands under your shoulders.

Keeping your left knee bent, slowly lift your left leg till it gets to your glute level.

Lower your leg.

Complete the desired number of reps.

To make this butt exercise more challenging, you may squeeze a dumbbell in the back of your knee, or simply use ankle weights.

Here’s a video for reference:

Summary

The butt exercises mentioned above can be done by athletes of all sports and fitness levels. Apart from these workouts, athletes can also incorporate certain cardio exercises to improve their butt strength, including kickboxing, incline walking, biking, etc.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav