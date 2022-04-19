7 Lower Pec Workouts to Power Up Your Lower Chest

The lower chest, the muscle that sweeps from under the armpit, should be targeted if you want a well-defined pec that stands out.

The lower chest muscles give the pectorals a rounded, defined, and pleasing appearance.

The pectoral muscles, sometimes known as pecs, are the muscles that define the shape and appearance of the chest. They also govern a variety of arm movements, such as flexing, rotating, and drawing the arm in toward the body's midline (adduction).

Workouts for a well-defined lower chest

It's not easy to bulk up your lower pecs. Consistency and discipline are required.

Here are the seven best lower chest workouts to help you grow stronger, with more defined pecs:

1) Chest dips

The chest dip's extensive range of motion stretches the lower chest and triceps, resulting in increased strength and hypertrophy potential.

Here are the steps you can follow to do chest dips properly:

Maintain a tight grasp on the dip bars and activate your upper back by maintaining your chest up and shoulders down.

To target the lower chest, squeeze the bar and press yourself higher while maintaining a forward lean.

Flex the back of your triceps, pause for a second, then slowly drop down and repeat.

2) High cable fly

This workout begins by stretching the chest muscles and progresses through a wide range of motions to maximize muscle-building potential. Maintaining a forward lean and bending your elbow can help target the lower chest muscles even more effectively.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper high cable fly:

Set the cable machine's handles to the highest position on both ends.

Take both handles and stand in the center with a staggered posture.

Lean your body forward while maintaining a neutral spine and slightly bending your elbows.

Pull both handles down and across your body while keeping your core firm, and compress your chest muscles at the end of the action.

Return to the starting position slowly, keeping your elbows bent, and repeat.

3) Jackhammer pushdown

You can target and develop the lower chest by slightly modifying the triceps pushdown. With a jackhammer pushdown, spread your elbows wide and lean forward with your torso. This position isolates the lower chest muscles and limits the participation of the triceps.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper Jackhammer pushdown:

Use the same grip as you would for a triceps pushdown machine in front of the cable machine.

Lean your torso forward and take a firm grasp on the handle as you stand near to the machine with the cable over your shoulder.

Allow your elbows to flare. Push down to extend the elbows at the apex of the movement.

Open the chest and bring the elbows out and up slowly to return to the starting posture.

4) Dumbbell hip extension floor press

With a dumbbell hip extension floor press, you can improve hip mobility and glute strength while working on lower chest muscle fibers. Both of these exercises have a lot of carryovers when it comes to creating lower body drives with a standard bench press.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper dumbbell hip extension floor press:

Lie down on the floor with a dumbbell in each hand, neutrally gripped.

Position your feet flat on the ground.

Your elbows should stay away from your torso.

Raise your hips into extensions by pressing your feet to the floor.

Dumbbells should be pressed up until your elbows are locked out.

Slowly return to a position where your upper arms are in contact with the floor.

5) Incline push-ups

Because they train the entire upper body and back, push-ups are a terrific multipurpose workout. Push-ups performed on an incline will focus more on the lower chest.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper incline push-up:

Stand in front of the bench. Place your hands on the bench's edge, shoulder-width apart.

Extend the legs backward until the legs and back create a straight line. Maintain weight on the balls of your feet.

Slowly lower the chest towards the bench by bending the arms. Always keep your elbows and arms close to your torso.

Extend your arms while keeping a slight bend in the elbow as you slowly push your body away from the bench.

Each set may consist of 8–12 repetitions.

6) Seated machine fly

This is an excellent workout for both outer and inner pectorals. Make sure to maintain proper form at all times.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a seated machine fly correctly:

Take a seat on the supplied seat. Make sure your feet are flat on the ground and, if required, adjust the seat.

Take hold of the machine's handles. Make sure your hands and shoulders are at the same level. Bring your hands together while keeping your elbows slightly bent.

Contract your pectorals and hold for 1-2 seconds.

Then gradually return to the starting position.

7) Cable crossover

Depending on the arrangement of the pulleys, cable machines provide a variety of exercise alternatives. By raising the pulleys, more attention will be placed on the lower chest.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the cable crossover correctly:

Place the pulleys over your head. Select the desired weight by attaching one handle to each pulley.

With the palms facing down, take one handle in each hand. To put a little tension on the cables, stand in the middle of the cable machine and take a few steps forward and lean.

Extend your arms to the side while maintaining a slight bend in your elbows. Allow no movement of the elbows behind the shoulders.

Bring your hands together in front of your body as you exhale.

Slowly extend your arms and inhale to return to the starting position.

Reps should be 8–12 every set, with recovery in between.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh