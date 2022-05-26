7 Most Significant Exercises All Seniors Should Know

Doing regular exercises can be beneficial for both your body and mind. Working out is beneficial at all stages of life, but especially in our later years.

As we age, our bodies become more susceptible to a variety of health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer,and arthritis, as a result of weaker immunity. That's where exercise comes in handy for helping keep our bodies in shape and ensuring regular blood flow, which promotes good health and helps us fight sickness.

It isn't a foolproof method of preventing illness, but exercising regularly is a precaution that should not be disregarded. Variety is key when it comes to finding the best exercises for seniors.

Health benefits of working out for seniors

We all know that exercise keeps us physically healthy so that we can go about our daily lives easily. However, the effects of exercise go far beyond just muscles and other parts of the body. There are many benefits of regular exercise for elderly people:

#1 A powerful immune system

Physical fitness not only strengthens you on the outside, but it also strengthens you from the inside. Being in good health means your body can fight infections and viruses more effectively, which means you won't get sick as often as others who aren't as fit. Being physically healthy also means your body recovers from diseases and injuries quicker.

#2 Stronger bones

Osteoporosis is a dreaded condition among the elderly. When bone mass declines with age, the bones become thinner and are less able to absorb weight and force. As a result, falls are more dangerous and take longer to recover from. Regular exercise can help you maintain bone density and strengthen your bones, making them more resistant to impact.

#3 Lower risk of developing old-age health concerns

Degenerative disorders such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease are all linked to ageing. How does exercise help to manage these chronic conditions?

Exercise keeps the mind's cognitive functions alive, and an active mind is better suited to combat the consequences of dementia. Exercise also aids in strengthening daily motor abilities, which helps alleviate the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Exercising has a plethora of advantages for the elderly. To gain the full benefits of working out, you need brief intervals of simple exercises to be done regularly.

The seven best kinds of workouts for seniors are:

Although brisk walking is a less intensive aerobic exercise than jogging, it's still a very good workout that raises your heart rate and works your muscles.

It also has the advantage of causing less impact on your joints than running. So brisk walking is a far better choice of exercise than jogging if you have weak knees or ankles. Maintaining proper posture while brisk walking is also important: your back should be straight, and your shoulders should be set back for optimal benefits.

#2 Water aerobics

They have become a very popular exercise among people of all ages, but especially seniors. Exercising in the water is beneficial for those with arthritis and other forms of joint pain because the buoyancy of the water reduces joint tension.

Water also provides natural resistance, removing the need for weights in strength training. Water aerobics activities help you gain strength, flexibility and balance while putting less strain on your body. Some excellent water aerobics activities for seniors are jogging in the water, leg raises and arm curls.

#3 Squats

This workout is a quick and easy method to get your daily dose of balance training. Aside from your body weight, you won't need any equipment to perform a squat.

Lower yourself from a standing to a semi-sitting position for this workout. It's easy to mess up your posture in a squat, so keep an eye on your form. You can squat with your arms out in front of you to keep your back straight. Another squat variant is to begin in a chair and steadily rise, keeping your arms parallel to the ground and not grabbing anything for support.

#4 Yoga

Yoga, regardless of age, is always a good idea, as it focuses on building flexibility, balance and strength. It's a more intense version of regular stretching in which you must support your weight, making it suitable for anyone with joint difficulties.

Not every yoga pose is appropriate for everyone, though, depending on one's physical condition. That's why it's critical to look for a yoga teacher who can offer yoga practices for seniors.

#5 Weight training

Lifting arm weights improves your arms, upper back muscles and shoulders, resulting in improved posture and a powerful upper body. Lifting these weights is easy: start from a sitting or standing position with the weights at shoulder level; lift them, and lower them back down to their original position.

#6 Cycling

This is a terrific method to stay in shape and should be a part of everyone's exercise routine if they want to maintain a healthy lifestyle. For those who prefer to stay indoors, stationary cycling is an option.

Either strategy can assist seniors in maintaining their fitness. Seniors should incorporate these excellent workouts into their fitness routine to live a long, healthy life. However, not all workouts are suitable for everyone, so they should seek medical advice before attempting them.

#7 Stretching

This exercise should be done daily to keep the muscles in good shape. To avoid stiffness, stretch your back, neck, hip, abdomen, sides, thighs, calves, chest and arms. However, make sure you don't overdo it and injure yourself.

Takeaway

Exercise offers many advantages for seniors, so they should be a part of everyone's lifestyle, whether retired or not.

Break down your fitness programme into manageable parts, and choose workouts that you can do. Exercise does not have to be a chore or a struggle. Make your workout routine fun so that you enjoy working out.

Edited by Bhargav