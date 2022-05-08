7 Muscle Building Exercises for Female Bodybuilders

Bodybuilders don’t have it easy, no matter how simple it looks. Pump some iron, and eat way more than you’re normally used to, right? Not quite!

The journey to becoming a bodybuilder is tough, even more so for female bodybuilders. This is largely due to the difference in hormones secreted by men and women. Men produce a lot more testosterone, which aids in muscle building, making it ideal for male bodybuilders.

It’s not an impossible task for women, however. With the right exercise and nutrition plans, female bodybuilders can also see visible growth in their muscle mass and overall frame.

Best exercises for female bodybuilders

Here are some compound exercises that are most effective at building muscle for female bodybuilders:

1) Barbell squats

Heavy squats have always been a go-to for anyone building their legs. This exercise works multiple muscle groups in the legs and is effective in shaping the muscles. You may use a barbell and perform this within a power rack.

Stand in front of the barbell and step forward, bringing your head to the other side so the barbell rests on your shoulders behind your neck.

Grip the barbell at equal distance from either side of your neck.

Unrack the barbell and take a step back. Straighten your back, with your feet hip-distance apart.

Making sure the barbell is balanced on your shoulders, push your hips back and lower them down by bending at your knees and hips. Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Push yourself up by straightening your legs to return to the starting position.

Repeat this move for 15 to 20 reps before replacing the barbell onto the rack.

2) Bulgarian split squats

This is a destructive variation of lunges that are sure to fire up your quads, glutes, and hamstrings, making it an ideal muscle-building exercise. You would need a bench that’s about knee-high for this. Carrying heavy dumbbells would make it more effective.

Stand straight with the bench behind you.

Take a step forward and raise your right foot up, placing it on the bench behind you.

Lower your body into a lunge position while keeping your back straight and shoulders tall until your knee is just a few inches above the ground.

Straighten your left leg, pushing yourself up from the ground, to return to the starting position.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

3) Hip thrusters

This is a more complex and effective variation of the glute bridge. It is a great exercise for building the muscles in the legs. For this exercise, you would need a bench or a box. A barbell would be preferred for optimal muscle building.

Seat yourself on the floor with the bench behind you and lock your shoulder blades on its edge.

Bring the barbell to rest over your hips and bend your legs at your knees, pointing them to the ceiling and your feet hip-distance apart. Grip the barbell with both hands.

Push your hips up, steadying the barbell and keeping your feet firm on the ground. Your hips should align themselves with your knees and shoulders.

Lower your hips back down slowly to the floor.

Repeat this movement for 15 to 20 reps.

4) Overhead press

Also known as the military press, this is a variation of the dumbbell shoulder press that utilizes a barbell for additional strength and stability for bodybuilders.

Stand straight and grip the barbell in both hands. Bring it up to your collarbones by bending your arms at your elbows.

Push the barbell up above your head. Straighten your arms completely and squeeze your shoulders.

Slowly lower it back down to the starting position.

Repeat this movement for 15 to 20 reps.

5) Bench press

The bench press is a classic pushing movement for bodybuilders that is effective in strengthening the chest muscles and adding mass to the upper body. You may use a barbell and perform this within a power rack.

Seat yourself on the bench and lay down onto it.

Grip the barbell above you with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width distance and lift it off the rack.

Hold the barbell up above you with your arms straight. Lower it down till it is just above the centre of your chest.

Push the barbell up away from your chest, straightening your arms and raising it up to the starting position.

Repeat this move for 15 to 20 reps.

6) Lat pulldowns

This exercise targets the muscles of the upper back, shaping and strengthening them. Most gyms come equipped with a lat-pulldown machine to perform this exercise. You may use the straight-bar attachment for this.

Grab both ends of the bar in either hand and seat yourself down on the seat of the machine. Ensure your back is straightened out with arms fully extended above you.

Pull the bar down to your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Allow your chest to point outwards.

Straighten your arms back up above you again and return to the starting position.

Repeat this move for 15 to 20 reps.

7) Cable curls

This is a variation of the traditional bicep curl that is performed on a cable machine. You may use the straight bar attachment with the pulley adjusted all the way down.

Grip the bar in front of you with your arms straight down and palms facing forward (supinated grip). Ensure your hands are shoulder-width apart.

Bring the bar up toward your chin by bending at your elbow. You may pause here for a second to add tension to the biceps.

Release the tension and allow your arms to straighten out again while you lower the bar back down to starting position.

Repeat this move for 15 to 20 reps.

There you go! These are the most effective exercises to build muscle as a female bodybuilder. Don’t let slow progress get in the way of your goals. Remember that slow progress is still progress, and you are well on your way to achieving your goals! So stay consistent, eat your macros, and keep at it.

