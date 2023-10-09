Burnt tongue is a common problem that can happen to anyone. While it’s a common nuisance, the experience can be quite uncomfortable and painful. It can cause problems with speaking and lead to difficulty while eating and drinking as well.

The good news is that a burned tongue can be easily healed at home by following certain natural remedies. Yes, you heard that right! There are several cures for a burnt tongue that can be easily practiced at home to ease pain and get relief fast.

Read on to learn about some effective home remedies you can try the next time you accidentally burn your tongue.

7 home remedies for burnt tongue from hot food and beverages

While most burns heal themselves in a few days or so, several natural things can be done in the meantime to manage pain and discomfort. These may include:

1. Drinking cold water

Chew ice chips or drink cold water. (Image via Freepik/Racool_studio)

The very first thing that you should do when you’ve burned your tongue is to cool it down by drinking ice water or chewing small pieces of ice. Cold water will help reduce the burning sensation and also provide you with great relaxation.

Make sure to do this remedy immediately as the quicker you do this, the faster you’ll be able to manage the discomfort.

2. Consume yogurt or any other dairy product

Eat yogurt. (Image via Pexels/Tirachard Kumtanom)

Having dairy products like yogurt or milk is also an effective remedy for a burnt tongue. It is believed that dairy products provide cooling effects and eases burning sensation and inflammation.

So, the next time you burn your tongue while sipping hot coffee, have some yogurt immediately to feel better.

3. Apply honey

Apply honey on the burnt area. (Image via Pexels/ROMAN ODINTSOV)

Honey contains a significant amount of anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can soothe a burnt tongue and prevent inflammation.

To use this natural remedy just apply some honey on the burnt area and let it stay for a few minutes. Swallow or rinse after a few minutes. Repeat the remedy at least thrice a day to get relief fast.

4. Use sugar

Apply sugar. (Image via Freepik/jcomp)

Sugar is another very effective natural remedy to heal a burnt tongue. It not only eases pain and inflammation but also reduces discomfort so you can start eating and drinking as usual. Additionally, it will help you gain back your lack of taste.

To use this remedy, just sprinkle a pinch of sugar on your burnt tongue and let it sit there for a few minutes. Once it starts to dissolve swallow it down or spit.

5. Apply aloe vera

Use aloe vera gel on the burnt area. (Image via Freepik/Racool_studio)

Aloe vera is considered one of the best remedies to heal a variety of cuts and burns, including a burnt tongue. It helps soothe inflammation, eases pain, and prevents damage to the tissues as well.

For this remedy, make sure you use raw aloe vera gel as the more natural it is, the quicker it will provide relief. Just apply the gel to the burnt area and leave it for a few minutes. Rinse your mouth gently with water afterwards. Use the remedy twice a day to heal the burned area fast.

6. Use turmeric

Apply turmeric. (Image via Freepik/jigsawstocker)

Turmeric is packed with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that are just perfect to heal any kind of burns and injuries. It can help ease inflammation very quickly and reduce soreness and pain as well.

For using turmeric on your burnt tongue, make a paste by adding half a teaspoon of milk, a pinch of turmeric, and a teaspoon of honey. Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it for a few minutes. Rinse your mouth.

7. Over-the-counter painkillers

OTC painkillers can help. (Image via Freepik/jcomp)

If the aforementioned natural remedies aren’t working and don’t heal your burnt tongue, you can opt for over-the-counter pain relievers. However, if the burn is severe and you feel extreme discomfort, then in cases like these, you should immediately consult a doctor.

While your tongue heals, make sure you eat cold and soft foods to prevent any kind of stinging sensation. You can opt for foods like smoothies and yogurt as they are easy on the tongue and can calm the burning sensation. Also, brush your teeth very gently until your tongue heals completely.